Nvidia scandal: Megaspeed says Alice Huang left the company in August 2025

PHOTO- Jensen Huang and Alice Huang

Megaspeed said on Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have raised US national ‌security concerns, officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and has no current role there.

The Singapore-based cloud-computing company is an Nvidia (NVDA.O) business partner in the Asia-Pacific region and has been in the spotlight after reports that Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company’s statement added.

In October 2025, the New York Times reported that Megaspeed was under US investigation over whether it helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia computer chips subject to Washington’s export controls. China has denied the allegation and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules.

“Megaspeed is ‌aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” it said in Sunday’s statement.

The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. It added that its operations and supply chain controls were designed to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including US export-control requirements.

Alice Huang became the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records.

The US government and Nvidia did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment on Megaspeed’s statement.

About Megaspeed

Megaspeed International Pte. Ltd. is a cloud computing provider based in Singapore. It supplies artificial intelligence computing power and hosting services.

The company was founded in 2015 as the Singaporean subsidiary of the Chinese gaming firm 7Road Holdings. It was acquired by Chinese investor Alice Huang in 2023, and renamed it Megaspeed.

Huang served as the company’s director from March to November 2023, when the company was acquired by Singaporean citizen Tan Yong Pong through his company Swiftdata . Reports indicate Huang continued to exercise leadership over the company afterwards.

Megaspeed also developed ties with Nvidia, becoming an Nvidia Cloud Partner

Since 2024, the company came under investigation by the U.S. authorities for suspicions it was supplying Nvidia chips to Chinese companies without U.S. government permission

REUTERS