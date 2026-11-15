Nvidia board urged to consider ‘potential return of Jensen Huang’ by 2 major investors

Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker asked Nvidia’s board to conduct a slow, deliberate CEO search that leaves open the possibility of Jensen Huang’s return.

The firms disclosed about $2.13 billion of Nvidia stock combined as of June 30.

Huang resigned as president, CEO and director on Nov. 12 after reports about personal relationships and amid an independent board investigation; Nvidia’s resignation announcement did not state a reason.

Two major Nvidia shareholders are calling on the board of directors to weigh all options for the company’s future leadership, including “the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner posted a letter on X on Friday that urges Nvidia’s board to “pursue a slow, measured, and deliberate process regarding the future leadership of Nvidia.” The letter is also signed by Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker.

Nvidia was Altimeter Capital’s largest disclosed equity holding in its most recent SEC filing, with a 9.4 million-share stake worth nearly $1.9 billion as of June 30. Atreides held 1.2 million shares worth nearly $250 million at the end of June.

The letter said Nvidia will be “capably led” by interim CEO Colette Kress, who served as Nvidia’s CFO for 13 years before the board announced Thursday that she’d lead the company in Huang’s absence.

“But the Founder and long time incredible leader of this extraordinary company has earned the right for a deliberate process that avoids any needless rush to replace him before all the facts are known,” the letter concludes. The document did not call for Huang’s immediate reinstatement.

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday amid multiple affair allegations, including one with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, who also worked with Nvidia customer Megaspeed. The Singapore-based company is being investigated by the Justice Department for possibly redirecting some of its supply of Nvidia’s restricted artificial intelligence chips to China.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on X Friday that he signed a petition asking to reinstate Huang. A petition circulating online called “Stand with Jensen” claims to have more than 100,000 signatures, including more than 5,000 current Nvidia employees.

Musk said on X Saturday that without Huang, some “critical deals will be lost.”

Another letter sent Friday called on U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to testify about Megaspeed before the House Intelligence Committee.

Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 10 about whether the Commerce Department is “properly performing its broader role of preventing China from acquiring advanced AI chips,” according to the letter. Huang has also been asked to testify.

The Commerce Department originally launched an investigation into Megaspeed that was moved to the Justice Department in 2025 after Nvidia’s lawyer contacted a senior Commerce official, according to The New York Times.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China on Thursday, but doesn’t plan to raise Nvidia and the suspected spy affair during his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, according to U.S. officials. Musk is expected to join Trump on the trip to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 18 and 19.

CNBC