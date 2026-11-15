Iraqi PM fires officials over providing oil to Iran-backed militias

File – US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the United States [Saul Loeb/AFP]

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed nine officials on Saturday, following an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling in the Jurf al-Sakher area, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group.

“In light of the investigation’s findings,” Zaidi “ordered that all individuals accused of involvement in oil smuggling operations be referred to the judiciary,” his military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said, without identifying the suspects.

The premier “also ordered the dismissal” of nine officials including from the security and oil sectors.

The northern reaches of Iraq has several Shiite Muslim militia groups that support Iran, a majority Shiite country. The semi-autonomous groups have routinely launched missiles or drones at Middle Eastern countries in opposition to Iran’s interests.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia, a Sunni majority country and regular target of the Iraqi breakaway groups, launched joint strikes on northern Iraqi groups in July.