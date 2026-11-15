Dozens injured in Mississippi River cruise crash but no fatalities

The American Heritage, a riverboat cruise ship, lists on its side in the Mississippi River after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker crashed into it. Photo: Courtesy of Blas Armas

Thirty-two people are in local hospitals and all passengers and crew are accounted for after a tanker collided with a Mississippi River cruise ship near the Port of New Orleans, officials said Friday.

With approximately 180 people on the ship, the rescue of all aboard is “truly is a miracle on the Mississippi,” New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said at a press conference.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials said the Atlantic Asphalt tanker appeared to have lost control, causing it to collide with the cruise ship.

As passengers were disembarking after the collision, the cruise ship began to sink and eventually toppled over and flipped — leaving people in the cold water. Video from the scene shows passengers, in life preservers, swimming in the river toward safety.

The first 87 passengers got off while the ship was still afloat, Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said. She added it “was normal conditions” on the river and that there wasn’t a high current, despite how notoriously challenging that stretch of the Mississippi River usually is.

“The Mississippi River is not some quiet pond,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said. He added, “I’ve never been prouder of a group of people than those people that came off of that boat.”

The American Heritage, a vessel operated by American Cruise Lines, had docked for passengers to disembark at the port Friday afternoon about two hours before it was hit, according to a press release from the Port of New Orleans.

The American Heritage, a vessel operated by American Cruise Lines, had docked for passengers to disembark at the port Friday afternoon about two hours before it was hit, according to a press release from the Port of New Orleans. A city spokesman confirmed to Axios that the riverboat had rolled onto its side in the water, which social media videos appear to corroborate.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker is registered in the Marshall Islands, and had arrived at the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 11.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker is registered in the Marshall Islands, and had arrived at the Port of New Orleans on Nov. 11. Per data from myshiptracking.com, the tanker began its current journey in Paulsboro, New Jersey, in late October.

The tanker was immobilized on the river Friday at about 2pm CT, with two tugs positioned on either side.

Another dozen vessels were in the water nearby as a helicopter roamed overhead and sirens rang out over the water.

AXIOS