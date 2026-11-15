3,000 US flights cancelled as FAA ground stop chaos stretches into 2nd day

The chaos from the FAA’s nationwide ground stop lingered into early Saturday morning, with thousands of flights cancelled as airlines played catch-up.
Why it matters: Millions of travelers will find themselves inconvenienced over what the government says was simply old technology that couldn’t keep up with modern upgrades.
As of 5:15 a.m. ET Saturday, nearly 3,300 flights into, out of, or within the United States were already cancelled for the day, per FlightAware.
- Nearly 1,000 flights already had delays.
The most heavily impacted airports were Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, New York’s JFK and Boston Logan.
- Among the major airlines, FlightAware’s data showed Delta more affected than United or American.
- The ground stop wreaked havoc on college football in particular, with many schools unable to travel to their game locations.
- ESPN reported a number of high-profile match-ups were postponed to either late Saturday or Sunday as a result.
- What to watch: Whether Congress responds to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s request for $50 billion in emergency funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.
AXIOS