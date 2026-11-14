Trump administration moves to cut food stamps for 6.3 million Americans

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration ‌on Tuesday moved to cut millions more Americans from the nation’s largest food assistance program, even as enrollment continues to fall from other administration cuts.

A proposed rule issued by the US Department of Agriculture would curb automatic eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, for households receiving cash aid under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

Currently, households receiving TANF benefits qualify for SNAP without needing to meet federal income thresholds. TANF eligibility varies by state but is generally 130% to 200% of the federal poverty level. SNAP eligibility is generally 130% of the federal poverty level.

Under the USDA’s proposed change, nearly 18% of SNAP recipients, or about 6.3 million people, would lose benefits, according to an agency analysis included in the proposed rule.

The changes would make SNAP eligibility more standardized and “preserve benefits for the truly needy,” the ‌rule said.

More than 5.5 million people have already lost SNAP benefits since President Donald Trump enacted cuts to the program in his July 2025 tax law, bringing enrollment to about 36 million people, according to USDA data.

The enrollment decline is partly due to struggles by states to implement administrative changes to the program and also to absorb significant new costs from Trump’s law.

Because SNAP enrollment also confers eligibility for other food aid programs, the USDA estimates that 1.8 million children would also lose eligibility for free school lunch under its proposed rule.

Democratic Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota, ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, in a statement called the rule “heartless and cruel.”

“The proposed rule would make it harder to meet basic needs and roll back efforts to streamline federal programs,” she said.

The public will have 30 days to comment on the proposed rule.

REUTERS