Israeli spy chief in Washington as outgoing Netanyahu presses Trump to resume war on Iran

Photo: Designated Israeli PM Eisenkot warned Netanyahu on Wednesday “You have a duty to exercise extra caution and responsibility regarding security and national decisions and beware of dangerous moves . Netanyahu is fighting for political survival after he failed in the last election to secure enough seats in the Israeli Knesset

The director of the Israeli spy agency Mossad is in Washington Friday for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war in Iran, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Why it matters: The visit by Roman Gofman, one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, comes as the Israeli prime minister is pressing President Trump to resume the war against Iran.

Driving the news: Gofman is meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, the sources said. He is also expected to travel to Miami to meet White House envoy Steve Witkoff, one of the sources said.

Mossad, the CIA and the White House declined to comment.

Trump has so far rejected pressure from Netanyahu to return to combat. The two discussed the Iran war during a Nov. 5 call, per a U.S. official.

Instead, the president has sided with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE to continue the naval blockade and economic pressure campaign against Iran, while seeing if a deal is possible.

and campaign against Iran, while seeing if a deal is possible. “I could end it immediately. At the request of the nations that I’m looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a little bit more civilly,” Trump said on Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while, because [Iran is] disintegrating. Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, all of them would much prefer the waiting period.”

The intrigue: Netanyahu has lost his majority in parliament after the Oct. 27 election in Israel.