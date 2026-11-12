Elon Musk says it would be an ‘honor’ to hire Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

File- Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp.

Elon Musk replied to financial blog Zerohedge’s call to hire Jensen Huang, saying, “That would be an honor.”

The post on X comes as the Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust Huang.

Huang has dominated headlines since the weekend, after the Nvidia CEO acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, a business executive whom U.S. intelligence determined as having been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said it would be “an honor” to hire embattled Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after reports emerged that Nvidia’s board could be preparing to oust Huang from the company.

Late Wednesday stateside, financial blog Zerohedge wrote on X, “Elon please hire Jensen,” to which Musk replied, “That would be an honor.”

The post comes as the Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to discuss Huang’s future at the company.

The report also followed a New York Times story that Huang had an extramarital relationship with another Nvidia executive. The developments sent Nvidia shares down more than 8% in after-hours trading.

Huang and Nvidia have dominated headlines since the weekend after the Nvidia CEO acknowledged an affair with Alice Huang, a business executive whom U.S. intelligence identified as having been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, was recruited to gather information on Jensen, according to people briefed on the intelligence cited by The New York Times.

The Nvidia chief sought to project a “business as usual”atmosphere on his first day back at the office after the revelations, but he is now facing calls to resign from several lawmakers.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Banking Committee, reiterated Wednesday his call for Huang to resign, joining Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., a member of the House Oversight Committee and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who is retiring from Congress.

“As a matter of his own conscience, he should resign,” Cramer told CNBC.

CNBC