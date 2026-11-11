Live Updates: Rubio says U.S. has “no need” to restart combat operations in Iran\

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday at a G7 meeting in Paris there was “no need for major combat operations” in Iran because the economic pressure campaign was working well.

President Trump said Monday the U.S. was keeping the Iran war at “status quo” but warned that American forces were “locked and loaded.”

In a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, Mr. Trump said he does not currently see “any reason” to escalate the war. However, he defended starting the conflict as “historically” a good decision, despite its economic impact.



U.S. charges 3 alleged Iranian-backed operatives accused of involvement in attempted attack on U.K. airbase

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced charges against three men described as “Iranian operatives” over their alleged role in an alleged terrorist plot at Britain’s RAF Fairford airbase.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani were charged in relation to the September incident at the base, which has been used by the U.S. military in its operations against Iran.

“To date, the subjects have been allegedly involved in nearly 20 attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States in support of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, two U.S. designated foreign terrorist organizations,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Al-Saadi, 32, is a citizen of Iraq and Iran; Mohajeri, 48, is a citizen of Iran; and Al-Hassani, 35, is a citizen of Iraq, according to the DOJ.

They are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiring to provide material support for acts of terrorism, providing material support for acts of terrorism, conspiring to bomb a place of public use and financing terrorism.

Separately, Al-Saadi is charged with attempted acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries and attempted destruction of property by means of fire or explosive.





CBS