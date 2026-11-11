Eisenkot warns Netanyahu over any dangerous moves

Yashar Chairman Gadi Eisenkot addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter, warning that “you serve as head of a transitional government that no longer enjoys the Knesset’s confidence – only 46 MKs still support your continued tenure as prime minister. In this complex and sensitive political situation, you have a duty to exercise extra caution and responsibility regarding security and national decisions. Deploying security forces without a direct and immediate threat that cannot be postponed could lead to devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and citizens’ trust in government institutions. Therefore, I demand from you: In this sensitive period, you are required to show national responsibility, exercise restraint and beware of dangerous moves that can wait for a new government to be sworn in that enjoys the Knesset’s confidence.”

YNET NEWS