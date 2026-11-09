Trump says new task force to disrupt land routes into Iran ‘is in full force’

The US to to disrupt land routes into and out of Iran and has already asked Iraq to shut its road crossings with Iran



US President Donald Trump says that a new task force is in place to disrupt land routes into Iran that the US military says are used for shipments of weapons and illicit materials.

US Central Command on Saturday announced the formation of a 20-member team to expand on a US naval blockade of Iranian ports during the eight-month war.

“Task Force Iron Gate is in full force and effect in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Coupled with history’s greatest Naval Blockade, very little gets into, or out of, Iran!” the president posts on his Truth Social platform.

CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper said in Saturday’s statement that the force “will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military.”

The team of both civilian and military personnel based in Florida will coordinate with US government agencies on “preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea,” the statement added.

Iran’s military has dismissed the U.S.’s new task force which aims to disrupt Iranian ground shipping routes as “wordplay.”

In a statement to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, a Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesman said Tehran had made preparations and communicates closely with neighbours.

“The Iron Gate plan is merely a wordplay, the Americans cannot achieve their objectives of imposing ‌severe economic pressure ‌to cause economic ⁠collapse in Iran ‌through ⁠this approach,” Mohebbi told the semi-official Fars news agency.

news agencies