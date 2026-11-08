Nvidia CEO under growing scrutiny over alleged ties to Chinese spy

Photo- Jensen Huang and Chinese spy Alice Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing increasing congressional scrutiny after multiple reports Friday night suggested he had a romantic relationship with a purported Chinese spy.

Why it matters: Huang is arguably the world’s most powerful CEO, the man who runs one of the world’s largest companies and whose products are central to the world’s most important technology.

The mere suggestion that he was in some way compromised by a Chinese intelligence agent could quickly become a major, bipartisan focus of the incoming Congress.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) promised a probe of the latest Times report and Huang’s relationships.

“The more I learn about the insane relationship between the Trump Administration, Chinese spies, and AI billionaires, the more I’m convinced there is nothing this administration does that isn’t corrupt. Congress will investigate and get answers,” Coons posted to X, linking in another post to the Times’ story.

A series of reports over the last 10 days has raised concerns about an allegedly illicit relationship with an undercurrent of espionage.

Oct. 29 : The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang and a tech executive named Alice Huang had a “close relationship,” that U.S. authorities had concerns about her intelligence connections with China, and that President Trump had been briefed on the situation.

: The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang and a tech executive named Alice Huang had a “close relationship,” that U.S. authorities had concerns about her intelligence connections with China, and that President Trump had been briefed on the situation. Oct. 31 : The Wall Street Journal reported that intelligence authorities in the U.S., Singapore and Taiwan all had reason to believe that Alice Huang might be a Chinese spy.

: The Wall Street Journal reported that intelligence authorities in the U.S., Singapore and Taiwan all had reason to believe that Alice Huang might be a Chinese spy. Nov. 5: A group of House Republican committee chairs asked Jensen Huang to give them a briefing on his relationship with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s controls over sensitive information, saying they need to determine “the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.”

A group of House Republican committee chairs asked Jensen Huang to give them a briefing on his relationship with Alice Huang and Nvidia’s controls over sensitive information, saying they need to determine “the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.” Nov. 6: Both the New York Times and Financial Times reported that Alice Huang was in fact a Chinese spy, recruited by top intelligence officials specifically to spy on Jensen Huang . Her purported goal: to convince him to lobby U.S. officials to allow chip exports to China. The FT also reported that Jensen Huang and Alice Huang had a romantic relationship.

Both the New York Times and Financial Times reported that . Her purported goal: to convince him to lobby U.S. officials to allow chip exports to China. For the record: Nvidia has repeatedly and firmly denied that Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang was anything but a typical business contact, and insisted that no sensitive information would have been shared with her or anyone else.

Nvidia has repeatedly and firmly denied that Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang was anything but a typical business contact, and insisted that no sensitive information would have been shared with her or anyone else. The company did not respond to Axios’s request for comment on Saturday.

The Chinese government has also publicly denied engaging with Alice Huang to spy on Jensen Huang.

The big picture: President Trump and his administration have staked the country’s future on beating China in the race to develop and control advanced AI.

President Trump and his administration have staked the country’s future on beating China in the race to develop and control advanced AI. Nvidia’s chips are central to that vision, and Jensen Huang has been close to Trump throughout this term.

There’ve been back-and-forth fights over whether Nvidia’s chips can be sold to China or not, but also extensive reporting that those chips are making their way to Chinese companies regardless.

What’s next: The Republican chairmen who requested a briefing from Jensen Huang gave him a Nov. 11 deadline to set a date for their meeting.

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