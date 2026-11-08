Europe will take part in US-mediated Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French FM says

France will participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi peace talks on ending the Ukraine war, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Sunday, adding that Europeans will be represented at the summit. The talks will take place under US mediation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PARIS – Europe will be represented at upcoming US-mediated talks with Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the Ukraine war, France said Sunday.

“The Europeans will be represented and France will be in Abu Dhabi to participate in these talks,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told RTL radio.

His comment came after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a US pivot toward the Kremlin by predicting a “very big” deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but “all of Europe”.

Up to now, the talks scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had been framed as a trilateral format at the level of officials, not leaders, from Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Europe will be represented at upcoming US-mediated talks with Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the Ukraine war, France said Sunday.

Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that he wants involvement from European allies in the process, Russia has suggested there would be no place for European representatives at the table.

Barrot said that, in the past, “there have been discussions, sometimes without the Europeans and sometimes with” but “this time they will participate”.

He said: “France will be there and will ensure that Europe’s voice is heard.”

On Thursday, US, European, Ukrainian and NATO officials met in Brusselsahead of the Abu Dhabi talks.

A NATO spokeswoman said they “sought to advance a just and sustainable end to the war in Ukraine”.

Jared Kushner, the US president’s envoy and son-in-law, participated in the Brussels meeting by videolink. He said the United States was working on “a broader European security architecture that can help establish the conditions for lasting peace”.

The American approach is being treated warily by European allies, which have long rejected Moscow’s desire to redraw the European security architecture.

Before launching the war in Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin delivered an ultimatum to NATO which included a demand that the alliance’s troops be withdrawn from eastern Europe.

That was rejected by the Western military alliance.

Kushner on Thursday said that Washington will “consult closely with our European partners on the sidelines” of the Abu Dhabi talks and “if progress is made, aim to move toward a broader multilateral format with their direct participation”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)