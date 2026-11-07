Trump hints at more Cabinet firings after Wiles axed over midterm defeat

File – Former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles was replaced with far-right pro-Israel Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump has said more Cabinet officials will likely be fired in the wake of sweeping Republican defeats in this week’s midterm elections after he axed chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Trump announced that Wiles was out Friday and Stephen Miller is taking her place in the White House.

In his first sit-down interview since the midterms blowout, Trump told CBS News that while he “loved” his Cabinet, he would be making “maybe a few changes.” But he declined to name names – even when pressed by correspondent Ross Douthat on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is rumored to be at risk.

On Saturday morning, Trump posted a series of midterm election charts on Truth Social as he spends the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. One appeared to put Tuesday’s GOP losses into context, pointing out that parties of just two presidents gained House seats in midterms since 1946.

Another highlighted that Democratic turnout significantly exceeded Republican turnout.

independent . UK.