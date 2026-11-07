JD Vance’s stunning act of disloyalty to Trump

As Vance steps away from Trump’s defense of the Iran war, Tehran applauds the appearance of division in Washington. Ya Libnan editorial illustration

Republicans lost in part because the Iran war dragged on. The vice president owns that.

President Donald Trump is not apologizing for taking military action to disarm the Iranian regime. “I’m totally convinced that my decision on Iran, for the long-term good of our country and even the world, was an absolutely correct one — and it continues to be,” he told Politico on election night.

So why is his vice president publicly disagreeing? an editorial by Washington Post stated .

As Vance steps away from Trump’s defense of the Iran war, Tehran applauds the appearance of division in Washington. Editorial illustration by Ya Libnan

“The reason we lost is the war,” JD Vance declared in a shockingly disloyal post on X, adding, “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost.” The Washington Post editorial added

Of course, this is ridiculous. While Iran was an important factor, the exit polls showed it was one of many issues that contributed to Tuesday’s results. Though Vance tried to suggest he was merely echoing the president’s own view, he was clearly criticizing Trump’s decision to go to war, which the president has repeatedly defended since Tuesday. As he told the Wall Street Journal, “I did the right thing. I would have done it again.” Vance conspicuously did not say the same. Indeed, his statement contained not a single word of support for Trump’s decision to act to prevent Iran from ever getting a nuclear weapon. The Washington Post editorial added

According to Washington Post the central argument here is this : Vance bears responsibility for failed Iran negotiations and should not shift blame onto Trump

(American Enterprise ) the Washington Post