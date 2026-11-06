California Governor ends “inhumane” capital punishment in the state

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the Hollywood Palladium on November 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. © Apu Gomes, AFP

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he would commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life in prison without parole, marking a major step away from capital punishment as he prepares to leave office after eight years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he’ll change all death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Newsom’s decision comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years. In 2019, he placed a moratorium on executions in the state but hundreds of people remain on death row. The current state total amounts to 548 people on death row.

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom said in a letter.

According to the state constitution, the California Supreme Court’s approval is required to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

California voters rejected a ballot measure in 2016 that would have repealed the death penalty in the state.

Newsom said the decision was among the most difficult choices of his career because it will surface painful memories for crime victims’ families.

“As Governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution,” Newsom wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union, who has said the implementation of the death penalty reflects racial bias, applauded the announcement.

“These commutations reflect what justice demands: an end to a racist, error-prone, and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long,” said executive director Anthony Romero in a statement.

Capital punishment is legally abolished or inactive in 23 states and Washington, D.C. , according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. Most of those abolitionist states lean Democratic (“blue”)

rmation Center.

States Without Capital Punishment (Abolished or Inactive)

(FRANCE 24 with AP)