Trump congratulates Democrats, says he accepts election results



President Donald Trump called in to Fox News early Wednesday morning, where he congratulated Democrats on their wins in the midterm elections, after earlier emphasizing on social media that he was not on the ballot and claiming Republicans would have “won in a landslide” if he were.

HIGHLIGHTS



Trump told Fox News the Democrats “did a good job” and “fought hard,” placing the blame for Republican losses on GOP candidates instead of his own policies.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me,” Trump said before claiming he has had “the greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”

The acknowledgement came not long after Trump said in a Truth Social post, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”

Trump made the post as Democrats won key offices and congressional seats in states including Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Trump repeatedly blasted Fox News on social media, making personal jabs at a host and claiming the outlet gave “too much” coverage to Democrats ahead of the midterms.

After the Associated Press called the Senate for Democrats, Trump said in a Truth Social post he was going to become a pundit “both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost!” The president blamed Gov. Greg Abbott’s, R-Texas, loss on him becoming a “RINO,” which stands for “Republican in name only” and refers to Republicans who are viewed as being disloyal to the party.

Trump has no public events scheduled for Wednesday, according to the White House.

Trump, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections, said in October he would accept the midterm results “if they’re honest elections.” Ahead of Election Day, the Supreme Court rejected a request from the Trump administration to consider its demand to segregate 20,000 ballots in California because they could allegedly be cast by noncitizens. The gubernatorial race in California was called for former secretary of Health and Human Services and Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra.

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