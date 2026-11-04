Netanyahu ‘can no longer be trusted,’ Eisenkot says after Trump ends US aid to Israel

Democrats Party leader and former IDF deputy chief of staff, Yair Golan, also denounced Netanyahu, saying that Trump’s announcement shows “another massive failure” from the PM.

Yashar party leader and former IDF chief of staff, Gadi Eisenkot, denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday announcement that the US will stop funding Israel after the end of 2026.

“The fact that the defense establishment, along with the citizens of Israel, learned of a shift in the strategic relationship through the media, demonstrates just how much Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct poses a real danger,” Eisenkot wrote on X/Twitter.

“He can no longer be trusted, and he must be replaced,” he added.

“Once again, the prime minister of Israel is unable to look Israeli citizens in the eye and tell the truth. Netanyahu must provide answers to the citizens of Israel this very evening,” Eisenkot stated.

“The special relationship with the US is a central component of Israel’s national security,” he said.

JERUSALEM POST