Everything you need to know about last night in under 1,000 words

Democrat Gina Hinojosa celebrates becoming the first Latina governor of Texas at a watch party in Austin on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Hinojosa’s win makes her the first Democrat elected to statewide office since 1994. Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune

It was a drubbing on a scale that neither side saw coming: Democrats pummeled Republicans across the battleground map and into some of the most MAGA-friendly terrain in the country.

Why it matters: The results were an emphatic rejection of Donald Trump’s second term in office — and set the stage for two years of corruption investigations and legislative frustration for the lame-duck president.

Here’s a rundown of what you need to know about last night’s historic GOP beatdown.

The size of the Dem majorities

It was clear early in the night that Democrats would flip the Senate. Few predicted how big their majority would end up.

Democrats will have at least 54 Senate seats, and another two — in Alaska and Mississippi — were too close to call early Wednesday.

The New York Times projects Democrats will win 257 seats vs. 178 for Republicans — a 79-seat majority. Those numbers could change as more races are called, but in any scenario it will be an astounding majority.



The big surprises

1. Texas turns blue: After decades of dashed hopes, Democrats conquered the nation’s most coveted Republican stronghold — in a landslide so sweeping that even three-term Gov. Greg Abbott was driven from office.

Gina Hinojosa will be the state’s first Latina governor, while James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton to become the first Texas Democrat elected to the Senate since 1988.

The Democratic onslaught extended across statewide offices and into the legislature, suggesting that the entire state’s political future could be up for grabs after 32 years of GOP dominance.

2. More red-state romps: Democrats broke a 94-year losing streak in Kansas, ousted Republicans in Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina, and captured South Carolina for the first time since 1998.

3. House district reversals. Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District race hadn’t been called as of the wee hours Wednesday. But the returns were stunning regardless of the outcome.

Trump carried the district two years ago by 24 points, and the Democratic candidate, Victoria Broderick, spent just $90,000 on her entire campaign as of Oct. 14. There was no record of her airing a single paid ad.

Yet Broderick was leading Rep. Scott DesJarlais by roughly 200 votes. Two years ago, Broderick received just 26.8% of the vote to DesJarlais’ 70%.

Other House race results were littered with similar red-to-blue 180s from two years ago.

How the pollsters performed

Democrats fretted that polls showing a blue wave were overestimating the party’s strength. It turned out polls underestimated the size of the Democratic romp — in some cases by a lot.



The midterm polling was “worse than you think,” Lakshya Jain, a data and polling expert, wrote last night. “The polls actually missed low on Democrats more than they whiffed on Republicans in 2016. In fact, the national environment is D+13, which is four points more Democratic than the national polling average.”

How did the GOP redistricting play work out?

Republicans tried to save their House majority with a bold wave of mid-cycle redistricting. It failed in spectacular fashion on Tuesday.