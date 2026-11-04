Americans are angry. Washington must give them reasons to hope

Editorial illustration – “Americans’ anger demands action: affordable living, honest government, and leaders willing to rebuild trust together.”

As America votes, leaders must confront the pressures on family budgets, restore public trust, and put the country ahead of partisan warfare.

By: Ya Libnan, Opinion

As Americans vote today, November 3, one message demands Washington’s attention: too many citizens are unhappy, anxious, and angry.

They deserve more than another campaign telling them whom to blame. They deserve an honest explanation of what has gone wrong—and a credible plan to improve their lives.

The discontent is real, although Americans do not all share the same grievances. In a Pew Research Center survey conducted September 28–October 4, 77 percent said they were dissatisfied with the country’s direction. The economy was very important to the congressional vote of 84 percent of registered voters.

Behind those figures are households making difficult choices.

A working parent sees groceries absorb more of the paycheck. A young adult wonders whether homeownership will ever be possible. A retiree worries about medical bills. When politicians celebrate economic success, these Americans reasonably ask: Where is it in my life?

Pew found that 73 percent were very concerned about food and consumer goods prices, 69 percent about healthcare costs, and 66 percent about housing. These are necessities, not luxuries.

Even when inflation slows, prices do not automatically return to earlier levels. Families need their purchasing power restored, not lectures about why they should feel better.

The president cannot control every price. Economic pressures can develop over years and cross national borders. But President Donald Trump must answer for his own decisions and promises. An October AP-NORC poll found that 65 percent blamed his policies more than factors beyond his control for persistently high costs. That measures public judgment, not proof of the cause of every increase. It is nevertheless a warning Washington must hear.

Money, however, is only part of the problem.

Anger deepens when people believe influence buys access while ordinary citizens struggle to be heard. Trust suffers when leaders demand loyalty but resist scrutiny. And a politics that portrays opponents as enemies makes compromise look like betrayal, even when cooperation could help the country.

Different voters worry about immigration, public safety, discrimination, constitutional rights, or America’s role abroad. Responsible leadership must address those concerns without encouraging citizens to fear or despise one another.

What should change?

First, make affordability the governing priority. Expand housing construction by removing unnecessary barriers while protecting safety. Encourage competition and enforce laws against price-fixing. Reduce prescription costs through negotiation and greater access to generics. Review tariffs for their effects on household expenses and American producers, and revise those whose costs outweigh their benefits.

These measures require tradeoffs and time. Leaders should publish clear goals, costs, deadlines, and progress reports. A promise without a way to measure delivery is another invitation to disappointment.

Second, rebuild confidence in honest government. Strengthen ethics enforcement, disclose conflicts of interest, protect independent oversight, and investigate wrongdoing regardless of party. Congress must exercise its constitutional responsibilities whoever occupies the White House.

Third, give people a credible path forward. Support apprenticeships, community colleges, and practical training, including for workers whose jobs change with artificial intelligence. Help small businesses hire and grow. Innovation should expand opportunity across communities.

Fourth, change the conduct of politics. The president must serve all Americans. Legislators should be able to work together without being branded traitors. Citizens must be free to vote, criticize, worship, and disagree without intimidation.

Voters have responsibilities too: examine claims, reject political violence, and demand results from their own side as firmly as from the opposition.

Today’s ballot can hold leaders accountable. Tomorrow’s work must begin with listening—and continue with delivery.

Americans should not have to remain angry to keep Washington’s attention. They deserve a government that earns their confidence through competence, fairness, and respect.

Give people reasons to hope, and trust can begin to return.

Pew Research Center, October 8, 2026: https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/10/08/with-americans-in-a-sour-mood-democratic-voters-are-more-engaged-in-midterms/Pew Research Center, October 8, 2026: https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/10/08/cost-concerns-dominate-as-publics-economic-ratings-turn-more-negative/Associated Press, October 2026: https://www.ap.org/news-highlights/spotlights/2026/most-americans-blame-trump-for-high-prices-as-his-economic-approval-hits-new-low-ap-norc-poll-shows/