Virginia and Washington , DC sue to block Trump’s 250-foot arch

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a rendering of the proposed arch. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The governments of Washington D.C. and Virginia asked a federal court to block construction of President Trump’s planned “triumphal arch,” claiming it’s unlawfully tall and would snarl traffic for years.

Why it matters: It’s a last-minute gambit to stop construction before the multi-year project begins, potentially as soon as this coming week.

“This project is flagrantly unlawful,” the two governments said in a Saturday filing in D.C. federal court, first reported by the Washington Post.

“During the three-year period of construction, the Arch project will inevitably snarl traffic between the jurisdictions, produce pollution and stormwater runoff in the Potomac, interfere with emergency services, and pose numerous other challenges,” they argue.

They further claim that the defendants — the National Park Service and the Interior Department — have rushed the project without the proper consultations.

The city and state are asking a judge to issue injunctions to stop any site preparation or construction on the project.

The proposed 250-foot arch would be one of the largest such monuments in the world, sparking concerns that it could interfere with other national symbols, block views and even complicate landings for pilots at nearby airports. (The FAA found otherwise.)

The Park Service’s own August report indicated the construction of the arch would have adverse effects on nearby monuments and landmarks.

The administration has argued it will be a major tourist attraction — but also vital to national security, serving as a base for snipers and drones.

“The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement.

A federal judge held a hearing Friday on a separate challenge to the arch, and indicated she may block construction at least temporarily.

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