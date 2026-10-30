Trump cancelled planned rallies in Kansas and Iowa this weekend

UPDATE : President Trump changed his mind again and decided to hold planned rallies in Both Kansas and Iowa

President Trump will no longer hold planned rallies in Kansas and Iowa this weekend, the Republican Party announced on Thursday, despite polls showing close races in those states.

In a statement, the Republican National Committee confirmed the cancellation of the rallies — one on Saturday in Kansas for Senator Roger Marshall and on Sunday for Representative Ashley Hinson, the Republican Senate candidate in Iowa. It said they were canceled because Republicans were doing well enough in races in those states that they did not need Mr. Trump to try to shore up support, despite polls showing the party’s majority control of Congress is increasingly at risk.

Earlier this week, Ken Paxton told a crowd in a steakhouse dining room that this election is about “the America our founders gave us versus something they would never recognize.”

Tonight, James Talarico invoked a Texas founder known by nearly every public school fourth grader in the state.

“Ken Paxton should be nowhere near Sam Houston’s Senate seat,” Talarico said.

Talarico told the story of Houston refusing to give an oath of loyalty to the Confederacy at the dawn of the Civil War.

“What would Sam Houston say to those Republican voters who, tonight, are thinking of breaking with their party in this election?” Talarico asked. “I think he would say, ‘Do right and risk the consequences.’”

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Representative Haley Stevens, Democrat of Michigan, will campaign together on Dr. El-Sayed’s behalf on Sunday.Credit…Nick Hagen and Emily Elconin for The New York Times

Representative Haley Stevens will campaign on Sunday with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated her in Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary in August.

The joint appearance, which is set to take place at a Black church in Detroit, is a remarkable shift in a relationship that had become increasingly frosty.

NY Times