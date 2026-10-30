Top U.S. Middle East commander briefs Trump on Iran blockade

FILE – U.S. CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in April. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of forces in the Middle East, briefed President Trump Thursday on the state of the Iran war, with a focus on the ongoing naval blockade, according to two U.S. officials.

Why it matters: As he did before Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025 and Operation Epic Fury in February, Trump is pursuing dual tracks — trying to reach a deal to restart peace talks while also preparing for a possible resumption of major combat operations after the midterms.

Trump wanted to hear directly from the CENTCOM head on whether the naval blockade is working, the U.S. officials said.