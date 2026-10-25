Trump advisers see opportunity beyond Netanyahu

President Trump has endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday’s Israeli election, but some of his advisers see opportunity for his Middle East agenda in a government led by someone else, U.S. officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump has never worked with an Israeli prime minister other than Netanyahu, and doesn’t personally know any of the other candidates. The two have forged a close but often turbulent relationship.

“He’s the devil he knows,” one Trump adviser said, describing the president’s view of Netanyahu.

After weeks of hesitation, Trump endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday — and even suggested his defeat would have consequences for U.S.-Israel relations. One U.S. official described the endorsement as a win-win for Trump, regardless of the outcome.