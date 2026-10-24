U.S. intel memo warns of “advanced” Iranian plots to kill officials abroad

U.S. intelligence finds Iran has “substantially increased” its efforts to target American diplomats and officials in the Middle East and beyond, with lethal plots reaching “advanced stages,” according to an Oct. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: U.S. officials say the intelligence is one reason the State Department is drawing down personnel at several American embassies across the Middle East, amid mounting fears of a broader regional conflict.