Israel assassinates , Palestinian official in Gaza with links to Hezbollah and IRGC

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security service announced that an Israeli air strike in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip killed Ramadan Muhammad Ashahada Diab, whom they describe as the head of the Popular Resistance Committees in Khan Yunis. In a joint statement, the military and the security agency said the strike took place on Wednesday, the day before the announcement was published.

According to the Israeli statement, Diab had recently been pushing forward plans for attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians and had worked to rebuild the military capabilities of Hamas. The Times of Israel, citing the military, reported that the IDF characterised this activity as being “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.” Hebrew outlets including N12 and News.co.il carried the same announcement, and News.co.il reported that the strike was carried out from the air.

A top commander in the Popular Resistance Committees group was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says. The strike in Khan Younis killed Ramadan Muhammad Ashahada Diab, who served as head of the Popular Resistance Committees

The Popular Resistance Committees is the third-largest terror faction in the Strip after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Its members participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught , IDF added

IDF says the group, formerly affiliated with Fatah, is now linked to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.