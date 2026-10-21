Putting country first: A path to national healing

Editorial illustration – A nation’s strength rests on citizens who put country before party—and build together across their differences.”

By Dr. Raymond Hamden*, OpEd.

Third article in the series of “Putting the country first”

A divided nation does not heal merely because its leaders call for unity. Healing requires changes in how power is exercised, how citizens judge information, and how people work together across political differences.

Lebanon’s experience and America’s polarization point toward the same essential responsibility: political parties must serve the nation, and citizens must retain the independence to hold them accountable.

A dysfunctional nation can resemble a dysfunctional family. Problems are denied, blame is displaced, unhealthy loyalties are protected, and those who speak honestly may be punished. This is an analogy about recurring behavior, not a clinical diagnosis of a population.

It helps explain why replacing individual leaders may be insufficient. If citizens continue rewarding fear, misinformation, and favoritism, the patterns can survive the personalities.

National healing begins with citizenship above faction. People should remain free to cherish their faith, community, region, and political associations. Those loyalties must coexist with equal rights and responsibility toward fellow citizens.

Truth must also take precedence over loyalty. A claim does not become accurate because a favored leader repeats it. Institutions must matter more than personalities, and accountability must apply to allies as well as opponents.

These principles require practical opportunities for cooperation. The approach proposed here is Quantum Collaboration: People Aligning People.

The word “quantum” is a metaphor for interconnection. It does not suggest that quantum physics proves a theory of human behavior. The proposal starts from the observation that citizens, institutions, expectations, and decisions influence one another. Improving those relationships may help improve the larger system.

The purpose is to bring people with different views together around defined public problems, with transparent responsibilities and measurable results.

Consider a community struggling with access to healthcare. Local officials, clinicians, patients, employers, and residents from different political backgrounds could identify a specific obstacle, such as excessive waiting times for essential appointments.

They would establish the facts together, hear from those affected, examine available resources, and agree on a realistic goal. Responsibilities would be assigned publicly. Progress would be reported, setbacks explained, and results independently reviewed.

This example illustrates how the proposal could work; it is not a claim that the method has already delivered those results.

Participants would not need to agree on every national healthcare debate. They would need to cooperate honestly on the problem before them. Success would be measured by improved access, rather than by which party claimed credit.

The same discipline could be applied to education, infrastructure, public safety, economic opportunity, or other shared priorities. Dialogue would lead to commitments that citizens could examine.

Safeguards are essential. Participation must include people affected by decisions, including those without political influence. Minority rights must remain protected. Collaboration cannot replace constitutional checks, lawful opposition, elections, or the right to dissent.

Nor can it substitute for accountability. Wrongdoing still requires investigation and consequences. Reconciliation cannot mean asking citizens to overlook corruption or surrender legal protections.

For Lebanon, the goal is equal citizenship under one constitutional order, with social justice and religious freedom protected. Citizens should receive public services as a right, without needing a sectarian intermediary.

For the United States, the goal is to restore confidence that democracy belongs to everyone, including those whose candidates lose. No party should possess the state, and no leader should stand above the law.

Education must support this effort through critical thinking, media literacy, constructive disagreement, and constitutional understanding. Historical grievances deserve honest attention, rather than exploitation for political gain.

National healing does not require everyone to think alike. It requires trustworthy institutions and habits of cooperation that allow differences to exist without destroying belonging.

When citizens stop asking only how their party can defeat the other side and begin asking how the country can function better for everyone, recovery becomes possible.

Political parties must remain accountable to the people. The nation must belong to all.

Other articles in the series of “Putting the country first”

Lebanon’s Warning to America: When Loyalty to Parties Comes Before Country

America’s political divide: When opponents become enemies

* Dr. Raymond Hamden is a clinical and forensic psychologist and consultant in political psychology. His professional background spans 53 years of education and licensed practice, with consulting and professional services in more than 30 nations across five continents.