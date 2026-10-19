Musk pledges 1 SpaceX share for every kid in America

Elon Musk said Monday he’d give one of his shares in SpaceX to every “kid” in America next year.

Why it matters: It’d be a roughly $11 billion giveaway at current stock prices, nearly double Michael Dell’s record-breaking Trump accounts gift.

“ Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post to X just before 4 a.m. ET Monday.

He did not specify if “kid” meant all minors under 18 or some other status, nor did he elaborate on what “first of many” meant.

He also did not reply to X accounts asking if he meant all kids present in the U.S., or just citizens.

By the numbers: Per the Census Bureau, there are just over 72 million people under 18 in the U.S.

If each got one SpaceX share, at Friday’s closing price of $146.03, that’d be a market value of a little over $10.5 billion.

Musk owns billions of SpaceX shares, so the giveaway would make only a small dent in his holdings.



Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post to X just before 4 a.m. ET Monday. He did not specify if “kid” meant all minors under 18 or some other status, nor did he elaborate on what “first of many” meant. He also did not reply to X accounts asking if he meant all kids present in the U.S., or just citizens. Per the Census Bureau, there are just over 72 million people under 18 in the U.S. If each got one SpaceX share, at Friday’s closing price of $146.03, that’d be a market value of a little over $10.5 billion. Musk owns billions of SpaceX shares, so the giveaway would make only a small dent in his holdings. Musk’s pledge isn’t the first from SpaceX.

In July the company’s COO Gwynne Shotwell said she’d gift a share of the stock to each of 2 million Trump accounts, a gift now worth nearly $300 million.

In July the company’s COO Gwynne Shotwell said she’d gift a share of the stock to each of 2 million Trump accounts, a gift now worth nearly $300 million. Musk’s announcement comes one day after Anthropic said it was setting up a new public benefit fund with 5% of the company’s equity, an entity potentially worth $100 billion or more.

Musk responded to Anthropic’s news by saying “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” later adding “This is what I will be doing.”

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