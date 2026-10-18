Trump’s Russia waiver draws instant bipartisan backlash

Photo illustration – Trump hands Putin a diesel deal while leaving Ukraine under the bus. An opportunity to advance peace risks adding fuel to the war.

Top Republicans and Democrats alike lined up Saturday to condemn President Trump‘s decision to waive recent sanctions on Russia, calling it “irresponsible” and “a deal with the devil.”



Why it matters: Trump already faces a bipartisan effort to overturn his Russian diesel deal when Congress returns after the election.

Now he may have to deal with even broader outrage over sanctions Congress approved just a month ago.

Late Friday night, Trump issued an executive order waiving implementation of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which he signed in September.