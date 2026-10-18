Trump’s Russia waiver draws instant bipartisan backlash

Photo illustration – Trump hands Putin a diesel deal while leaving Ukraine under the bus. An opportunity to advance peace risks adding fuel to the war.
Top Republicans and Democrats alike lined up Saturday to condemn President Trump‘s decision to waive recent sanctions on Russia, calling it “irresponsible” and “a deal with the devil.”
Why it matters: Trump already faces a bipartisan effort to overturn his Russian diesel deal when Congress returns after the election.
- Now he may have to deal with even broader outrage over sanctions Congress approved just a month ago.
Late Friday night, Trump issued an executive order waiving implementation of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which he signed in September.
- The act would have imposed broad sanctions not only on Russia, but on other countries buying its oil
- Democrats forcefully criticized Trump’s decision.
- “By giving the Russian economy life support, Trump’s deal with the devil keeps getting dirtier,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote.
“Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) posted on X.
- “These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, & everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this craven, cowardly action,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said on X.
- Republicans were equally unsparing.
- “We should be increasing economic pressure on Russia, not easing up. We need to use every tool at our disposal, including fully implementing the Graham sanctions and my REPO Act, to squeeze Putin until he ends his illegal and barbaric war in Ukraine,” Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) wrote. “I have requested a classified briefing on the rationale for this decision.”
- “Beyond irresponsible. What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate does the President and his advisors not understand?” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) posted on X. “It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every single day.”
- Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) posted simply: “Lindsey would be appalled.”
- Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham (R-S.C.) told the AP that she disagrees with Trump’s decision.
- “The president and I share the same goal to end the war, get gas and diesel prices down, and the [Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act] bill is one of the tools he can use to do that,” she said, adding that it was up to Trump if he uses it or not.
- “Personally, I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia … because I don’t trust Putin.”
- One soon-to-depart congressman, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), hinted at the trouble Trump may face when Congress returns.
- “Congress has a lame-duck session. The President has an agenda: supplemental, reconciliation, Ballroom, etc… I think the agenda is dead. Many of us won’t fund these things knowing he is propping up a dictator’s invasion and throwing an ally under the bus,” Bacon wrote.
- For the record: The White House defended Trump’s decision.
- “President Trump has been clear that he wants to see this brutal war come to an end. As talks continue, this Act provides the President with additional authorities to pursue a peaceful resolution,” spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.
- “Enforcing the sanctions provisions now would impede ongoing U.S. efforts to negotiate a durable and comprehensive peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The President retains the ability to exercise these authorities at any time if he determines that doing so would advance national interests.”
- What to watch: The question now is just how hard Congress will push back when it returns in a few weeks.
- AXIOS