Trump tells Axios why he endorsed Netanyahu’s reelection

President Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, just nine days before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections.

Why it matters: Trump’s decision to weigh in nine days ahead of the election could give Netanyahu a boost at a critical moment in the Israeli leader’s fight for political survival, with most polls showing his coalition falling short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump called Netanyahu “a Great Warrior Prime Minister” and a “great partner” in the war against Iran.