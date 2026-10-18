Trump tells Axios why he endorsed Netanyahu’s reelection

President Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, just nine days before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections.
Why it matters: Trump’s decision to weigh in nine days ahead of the election could give Netanyahu a boost at a critical moment in the Israeli leader’s fight for political survival, with most polls showing his coalition falling short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.
In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump called Netanyahu “a Great Warrior Prime Minister” and a “great partner” in the war against Iran.
- “If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work [in Iran] ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.
- Trump called Netanyahu “the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel” and gave him his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”
- Trump began planning his endorsement earlier this week.
- “I was always going to do that. I just didn’t want to do it too soon,” Trump told Axios in a short phone interview on Sunday.
- Trump said he endorsed Netanyahu because they have a “good relationship” and would “continue to do well” together if Netanyahu is reelected.
- “It is important that Israel has a person they can count on,” Trump said.
- Asked if he could work with another Israeli leader, Trump said: “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. Who wants to take the chance?”
- Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement in an X post.
- “Together we will complete the mission,” Netanyahu wrote.
- Netanyahu’s main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, told Israel’s Channel 12 that he respects the U.S. president and appreciates what he has done for Israel.
- “But the elections are a domestic Israeli issue. The only ones who will decide are the citizens of Israel, and I will stand firm on this,” Eisenkot said.
- The big picture: Trump had repeatedly declined to endorse Netanyahu in recent months amid growing tensions between the two leaders over Iran and Gaza.
- Some of Netanyahu’s rivals urged Trump to remain neutral, Axios previously reported.
- Some of Trump’s closest advisers believed his Middle East agenda would fare better if Netanyahu lost and a different government formed.
- Trump himself has been very frustrated with Netanyahu, including in recent weeks.
- In private conversations, Trump blamed Netanyahu for Israel’s failures to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. Trump called the prime minister “his own worst enemy” and questioned whether Netanyahu was damaging Israel’s international reputation, according to two people who have discussed the matter directly with the president.
- However, Trump decided to stick with Netanyahu.
- AXIOS