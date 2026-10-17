What to know about Starshield, SpaceX’s military-focused Starlink service





FILE PHOTO – Volodymyr Zelenskyy feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump and Musk . amid Starlink restrictions that resulted in the killing of Ukrainian civilians

SUMMARY

–Starshield is SpaceX’s government-focused satellite network, and new restrictions reported by Ukraine have renewed scrutiny of how it differs from the company’s commercial Starlink service.

–It is a secure satellite network for government and national security users, built using Starlink technology and SpaceX launch capabilities.

–The service adds government-focused security, dedicated user equipment, and missions such as Earth observation and hosted payloads.

Uncertainty over who controls SpaceX’s military satellite system, Starshield, has drawn renewed attention, as restrictions on the technology hinder Ukraine’s defenses.

Ukraine has accused SpaceX-owned Starlink of restricting its military-grade services, known as Starshield, as Russia intensified attacks on Kyiv.

Officials in Kyiv said SpaceX had imposed restrictions on Starshield without advance notice, disrupting military operations and hampering efforts to protect civilians amid intense Russian attacks this week.

In response, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared to shift responsibility for any changes to Starshield’s use in Ukraine to the U.S. government and President Donald Trump. He said that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by Washington, with the U.S. military and ultimately the president determining any limits on their use. The White House and the Pentagon didn’t immediately reply to CNBC’s request for comment.

Here’s what to know about Starshield, and how it differs from

SpaceX was awarded over $6 billion in multi-year U.S. government contracts for Starshield, primarily from two major Space Force contracts for low Earth orbit-based communications and sensing constellations, SpaceX said in its latest earnings report.

Musk on Wednesday distinguished Starshield from SpaceX’s commercial Starlink service, which he said was restricted to civilian and defensive purposes and could not be used for offensive military operations.

How does Starshield differ from Starlink?

Although Starshield serves a different purpose from Starlink’s commercial internet service, which provides high-speed connectivity to regular people, the two are closely connected.

Starlink is SpaceX’s general satellite internet service, sold for consumer, civilian, and defense purposes, and offers internet access in remote areas where it has traditionally been limited.

Starshield uses stronger encryption and specialized terminals for secure communications, but relies on Starlink’s extensive satellite network to operate.According to SpaceX, Starlink operates in more than 160 countries, territories and other markets, offering residential plans starting at $55 per month. The company says its service can deliver download speeds exceeding 400 megabits per second in most locations.

Why does Starshield matter to Ukraine?

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials reported that their Starlink communication systems were no longer working for terminals moving at speeds above 100 miles per hour, or about 160 kilometers per hour.

Ukraine relies on this connectivity to track and intercept incoming threats. Ukraine’s military also uses the commercial Starlink technology, according to media reports, but it is not clear which of its terminals operate under the commercial arm versus those provided through Starshield.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Wednesday, Zelenskyy lamented that “Starlink was switched off.”

He said connectivity was cut off in the middle of the night, disrupting Ukrainian drones used to intercept Russian attacks. Those restrictions prevented Ukraine from intercepting some Russian drones, contributing to civilian deaths. He also criticized the lack of advance warnings about incoming Russian ballistic missiles.

“Often when we destroy jet Shaheds, we use drones with Starlinks,” he explained.

“It’s not about attack. It’s also about defending the lives… People were killed because not enough destroying, not enough interceptors, including interceptors with Starlink, which didn’t work.”

“They knew what they did,” Zelenskyy said, referring to SpaceX and the U.S. and describing the Starlink restrictions as particularly troubling given Ukraine’s reliance on the U.S. as a strategic partner.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who was until recently Ukraine’s defense minister, said Wednesday that Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 km/h was being restored, and that “removing Starshield’s speed limit entirely is now critical for Ukraine’s defense.”

CNBC