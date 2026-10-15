Ukraine live: Zelensky calls for US not to side ‘with the aggressor’, asks for ‘honesty

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked the United States not to side with Russia and called for “honesty” after Kyiv said it had been betrayed by Washington’s intelligence sharing gaps. Earlier, Moscow struck Ukraine’s Izmail port and two cargo ships en route to Odesa, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

NATO to hold meeting to address drone attacks in the Black Sea, Romanian president says

Romanian president Nicusor Dan said NATO will hold a meeting on the increasing number of drone attacks on vessels in the Black Sea, believed to be spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There will be a dedicated session of the North Atlantic Council to address the situation in the Black Sea,” Dan said after a discussion with NATO chief Mark Rutte and a spate of such incidents off Romania and Bulgaria.

NATO officials said the issue would be put on the agenda at the regular meeting of alliance ambassadors in Brussels next week.

Romanian president says drone attacks on ships in Black Sea ‘unacceptable’

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said drone attacks on vessels in the Black Sea were “unacceptable” and must stop, after two ships were struck off the country’s coast, spillover from Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“This is unacceptable and it has to stop. Lives, global trade, and critical infrastructure are at stake,” Dan wrote on X after a meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss a recent spate of such attacks.

Zelensky stresses ‘win-win’ cooperation with France after Le Pen comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview stressed his country has a “win-win” defence cooperation with France, after Marine Le Pen said she would cut aid to Kyiv if elected French president.

Ukraine’s experience with battlefield technology “is very important for the partners – UK, United States, France are among these partners”, Zelensky told The Financial Times, adding: “Madame Le Pen is not deeply (familiar) with some details.”

Of the defence tie-up with France, Zelensky said: “I think to my mind that it’s win-win”.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump: What their growing ties mean for Ukraine

The recent disruption of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine comes as Washington steps up pressure on Kyiv to halt its strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The system plays a key role in Ukraine’s long-range drone operations, raising questions about the implications of the disruption and Elon Musk’s increasingly close ties with Donald Trump.

Ukraine’s Zelensky defies Trump with Russian refinery strikes

Ukraine will no longer abide by US President Donald Trump’s demands not to strike Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said amid deepening tensions between the two leaders over a US-Russia diesel agreement.

Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured since last week, when Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Zelensky says meeting NATO chief, EU leaders in push for ‘real pressure’ on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels seeking to rally support from Europe at meetings with NATO chief Mark Rutte and a summit with EU leaders, as his country fights off a Russian invasion.

“All of us in Europe want this war to end. And for that to happen, strong signals are needed – more real pressure on Russia and more defense support for Ukraine. It is especially important now to act together to protect lives,” Zelensky posted online.

Russia detains independent outlet Novaya Gazeta editor Sergei Sokolov

The chief editor at Russia’s independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Sergei Sokolov, has been detained and taken to Moscow’s Investigative Committee, his newspaper said Thursday.

EU will need to increase Ukraine funding to plug gap, says Germany’s Merz

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said the European Union will have to find more money to finance Ukraine, as Kyiv warns it faces a major budget shortfall next year.

“We must do everything we can to help Ukraine through the winter and also to help next year,” Merz said at the start of a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels for crunch budget talks.

“We will have to increase the funds again here in order to really assist Ukraine on a lasting basis.”

EU leaders to clash over long-term budget, Ukraine support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the EU leaders’ budget summit in a bid to rally support amid fresh tension with US President Donald Trump.

Kremlin says Ukraine derailing US peace efforts with refinery strikes

The Kremlin accused Ukraine of going against US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts by striking Russian oil refineries, despite Moscow itself never publicly agreeing to Washington’s “energy ceasefire”.

Kyiv “continues to launch strikes against these facilities. In doing so, it is coming into serious conflict with the peace efforts of the United States and American negotiators, who are making vigorous efforts to initiate the peace process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

FRANCE24/ AFP