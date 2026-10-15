Ukraine hits Russian refinery as Zelenskiy says ‘we’re done’ with Trump’s energy truce

Plumes of smoke rise from fires (right) at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, September, 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Summary

Ryazan governor says Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at oil refinery

Zelenskiy says in FT interview that suspension of attacks has ended

Trump on Sunday had announced energy truce, surprising both sides

Zelenskiy says Ukraine would halt energy strikes only for more US-made Patriot interceptors

The Kremlin said “ we don’t want a ceasefire “

KYIV – Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery on Thursday, after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was “done” supporting a ceasefire on energy targets announced by US President Donald Trump and ignored by Russia.

Since Trump’s surprise announcement on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on energy, Kyiv had suspended attacks on Russian refineries, which Trump blames for ‌raising diesel prices on global markets.

But in the days that followed, Russia rained down deadly missile and drone strikes, including on energy targets such as power stations, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, Zelenskiy said Ukraine’s patience had run out.

“The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done,” he told the newspaper.

Zelenskiy also made clear he believed that changes in the capability of the military version of SpaceX’s Starlink receptors this week, which have curbed Ukraine’s ability to use them to pilot its drones, were a policy decision.

“It was not a technical problem, it was the will,” he told the FT.

In a social media post overnight, SpaceX boss Elon Musk said usage of the military version of Starlink, known as Starshield, was ultimately up to Trump, as president of the United States.

“Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” Musk wrote.

BIGGEST RIFT WITH WASHINGTON OF THE WAR

By effectively walking away from Trump’s demand that Ukraine halt attacks on refineries, Zelenskiy risks deepening the biggest rift between Kyiv and Washington since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Trump has described the ceasefire as a requirement for both Moscow and Kyiv, his public comments have focused mainly on Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries, which he said over the weekend had “damn well better stop”.

Trump has long had a testy relationship with Zelenskiy and berated him in the White House in February 2025. But his sharp turn against Kyiv in recent days has little precedent. He first angered Ukraine last week by abruptly lifting sanctions on Russian diesel, and then called on Ukraine to replace Zelenskiy.

Ukrainians worry that the rift could have severe consequences on the battlefield, where the Ukrainian military still depends on technology provided by Washington.

Over the past several days, Ukrainian officials have reported that they have not received the usual warnings from Western allies about incoming Russian missiles, which rely on US satellite detectors.

Trump has denied withholding intelligence. Zelenskiy said the failure to provide the warnings had been presented to Kyiv as a technical glitch.

At the same time, military-grade Starlink receptors have stopped working in Ukraine when mounted on fast-moving objects, interfering with the performance of Ukrainian drones that rely on them for onboard guidance systems over Ukrainian territory.

A source in Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Thursday that the receptors were now working when in motion, but only at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour (160 kph). Ukrainian officials have said that is too slow for mid-range attack missions ‌and interceptor drones that defend against Russian drones.

REFINERY SUPPLYING MOSCOW HIT

Ukraine has been using its long-range drones to target Russian refineries and logistics in recent months, which it says is its only answer to nearly five years of relentless Russian bombardment. The attacks have caused fuel shortages in Russia.

Trump, under pressure to lower fuel prices, especially for diesel which has reached record highs since he launched a war against Iran in February, says the Ukrainian attacks are driving up global prices.

Ukraine’s latest target was a refinery in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, which is owned by state oil major Rosneft and accounts for nearly 5% of Russia’s refinery throughput, helping supply the capital.

Regional governor Pavel Malkov said in a post on Telegram that a major Ukrainian drone attack had caused a fire at the refinery. Damage was being assessed and emergency services were at the scene.

A Ukrainian official confirmed that Ukraine had hit a Russian refinery overnight in response to Moscow’s heavy ballistic missile and drone attacks this week that violated the energy truce.

In the latest attacks on Ukraine, three people were killed and six wounded in the central region of Kirovohrad overnight, as Russia launched more than 500 drones. State-owned energy company Naftogaz said a gas extraction facility in Poltava was damaged and operations were suspended.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Ukraine’s targeting of Russian energy infrastructure ran counter to US peace efforts. It said earlier this week that the scope of the energy ceasefire had never been determined and work was still ongoing to do so.

BREAKDOWN IN RELATIONS

In the FT interview, Zelenskiy criticised Washington’s eagerness to strike business deals with Moscow and Trump’s apparent admiration for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The rift has raised concern in Kyiv and European capitals about the heavy reliance in Ukraine on US intelligence and technology. Under Trump, Washington has already halted weapons supplies to Ukraine while allowing its European allies to continue buying US arms on Kyiv’s behalf.

But Europe has no ready-made alternatives to Starlink, or to US satellite systems used to detect Russian missile launches.

Zelenskiy has said that Ukrainian military officials had been warned by US counterparts that Washington would block intelligence unless they halted strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Asked whether Ukraine would be open to halting energy strikes as a way of repairing relations with the White House, Zelenskiy told the newspaper he could agree only if in return he were given more US-made Patriot interceptors, calling it the “minimum” that would be acceptable.

Ukraine’s navy said on Thursday it had destroyed six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh region. The navy said on Telegram it used its Neptune coastal missile system in the attack.

(Reuters)