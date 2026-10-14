U.S.-Iran Live Updates: Saudis launch new strikes on Houthis; Iran-backed group threatens U.S. if it joins in

This image released by Houthi forces purportedly shows a ballistic missile strike on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia to Yemen © – / ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE/AFP

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The Saudi-led coalition confirmed it struck oil sites across western Yemen on Tuesday, including in the capital Sanaa, and earlier said it intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles fired at the kingdom’s east. Debris from two intercepted missiles fell on residential parts of Riyadh, the Saudi Civil Defense said, and four people were injured.

The new strikes come after at least 20 people, including a U.S. national, were killed in a week of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s main airport, which pushed oil prices back up and prompted President Trump to consider joining the Saudi-led battle against the Houthis in Yemen as it becomes the epicenter of the Middle East war.

A Houthi official said Monday there would be a “swift and painful” response if the U.S. joins Saudi Arabia’s strikes against the Iran-backed group.



Intercepted missiles over Riyadh injure at least 4 people, officials say

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles fell on residential areas in Riyadh on Tuesday, injuring four people and damaging 15 homes.

State-run Saudi Press Agency reported the injured included two women, a man and a child. Images released by Saudi’s Civil Defense showed broken windows caused by what it said was fallen shrapnel.

Building fire reported in Aramco compound targeted by Houthis, Saudi officials say

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said a limited fire broke out in an administrative building in Aramco, one of the world’s largest oil facilities, that was targeted in the country’s Eastern Province. The ministry said no injuries were reported.

The attack comes as the Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi coalition exchanged attacks Tuesday night. It marks a fresh escalation in the widening Middle East crisis and came shortly after the Saudi coalition reported a series of alerts for incoming missiles heading for the country’s Eastern Province, a major oil-producing region and the capital Riyadh.

CBS