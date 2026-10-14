Inside Trump, Netanyahu’s dilemma Strike Iran before or after Israeli and US elections

File – President Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump last week discussed the possibility of launching a major new operation against Iran before the Israeli and U.S. elections, according to two U.S. officials, one Israeli official and a fourth source with knowledge of the matter.

Netanyahu said during the call that he was concerned about Israeli intelligence indicating Iran was taking troubling steps to reconstitute its nuclear program, according to the Israeli official.

The Israeli leader’s call with Trump about the possible attack took place before Trump said he would not strike Iran ahead of the midterms.

Why it matters: Resuming major combat operations in Iran would inject a volatile new issue into the Oct. 27 Israeli elections and the U.S. midterms a week later.