Senator Chris Murphy says the Trump admin. is “absolutely incompetent in war making”

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the conflict with Iran during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.
Key Points from Murphy’s Remarks
- Assessment of Competence: Murphy stated, “if the Trump administration was trying to lose this war, they couldn’t do worse than they are doing,” and added that they are “absolutely incompetent in war making”.
- On-the-Ground Observations: Murphy shared that he had visited Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, just a day before a deadly drone and missile strike on King Khalid International Airport (which killed 12 people, including an American, and injured 309). He described the region as “a war that is spiraling out of control”.
- Escalation Concerns: He warned against further U.S. or regional military escalation—such as retaliating on behalf of Saudi Arabia against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen—arguing that it would only make the situation more dangerous.
- Criticism of Administration Strategy: Murphy pointed to escalating conflicts, restarting Iranian missile and nuclear research programs, rising costs and risks to American service members, and a general lack of transparency from the Pentagon regarding war expenditures
- CBS