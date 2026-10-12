Judge orders Trump admin to stop airing challenged government-funded ads immediately

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration Sunday night to immediately stop airing controversial government-funded ads that have been called propaganda and criticized as being aimed at influencing the upcoming midterm election.

The ads were being funded by a $20 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security.

The coalition of plaintiffs that sued to block continued airing of the ads in U.S. District Court in Manhattan include the advocacy group Common Cause and the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which is headquartered in New York City.

“The Court finds that (1) the present motion is not moot, (2) there is standing to proceed, and (3) the moving Plaintiffs have demonstrated that they are likely to succeed on the merits, will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction, the balance of the equities tips i

The coalition, in a statement, said, “We are pleased the court acted swiftly to prevent more taxpayer dollars from being used for such blatantly unlawful political propaganda.”

“There is no legal justification — and no precedent — for the president to use the machinery of the government and funds set aside by Congress for other uses to influence electoral outcomes that further his own agenda,” the coalition said, referring to President Donald Trump. “As this case moves forward and voters make their voices heard in this election, we will work to ensure the rule of law continues to be upheld, protecting the rights of voters and our democracy.”n their favor, and an injunction serves the public interest,” Judge Jennifer Rochon wrote in her order.

CNBC