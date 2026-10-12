America’s strategic credibility is on the line

Photo illustration – Restoring American leadership begins with rebuilding the trust that holds its alliances together.

America cannot lead the free world if its allies doubt its commitments. Restoring trust must become a national priority.

By Vlad Green, Opinion

President Donald Trump and his supporters proclaim that “America is back.” But America’s standing cannot be restored by presidential declaration. It depends on whether other nations believe Washington will keep its word, respect its partners and use its power responsibly.

That trust is a strategic asset. When it erodes, even the world’s most powerful country becomes less capable of shaping events.

The warning signs are substantial. Pew Research Center’s June 2026 survey found steep declines since 2022 in the share of people who consider the United States a reliable partner. In Canada, that share fell from 83 percent to 35 percent. Pew also reported large declines among key Asia-Pacific partners. Across the 36 countries surveyed, a median of only 23 percent expressed confidence in Trump’s handling of world affairs.

These findings measure public opinion, not the cancellation of treaties. Nor can a comparison between two years establish that every change has a single cause. Nevertheless, dismissing such results would be a mistake. Democratic allies depend on public support to sustain cooperation with Washington. When confidence collapses, governments face greater pressure to question commitments and explore alternatives.

America’s alliances have long multiplied its power. They make possible shared intelligence, coordinated sanctions, military access and diplomatic cooperation. Their value rests partly on a conviction that America’s commitments are more durable than the preferences of whichever president occupies the White House.

If partners begin to doubt that durability, they have reason to prepare for an America they cannot always count on.

Consider the joint defense agreement signed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan in August. Its official terms state that an armed attack against one member will be regarded as an attack against all three.

The agreement does not, by itself, prove that these countries have abandoned Washington or that Trump caused its creation. Regional cooperation can serve legitimate security needs. But it should prompt a serious question in Washington: Do America’s partners see their new arrangements as complements to American support, or as insurance against its uncertainty?

A responsible administration would want to know the answer.

Trump is entitled to demand that allies contribute more to their own defense. American taxpayers should not bear every burden. Yet securing greater contributions requires diplomacy that strengthens a common purpose. Humiliating partners or making commitments seem conditional on personal approval can undermine that purpose.

Likewise, negotiations with adversaries can be necessary. But the measure of success must be enforceable results: reduced threats, protected allies and commitments that survive beyond a press conference. Presidential rapport cannot substitute for verification.

The distinction between strength and unpredictability is crucial. An adversary’s uncertainty about America’s response may sometimes aid deterrence. An ally’s uncertainty about whether America will honor its obligations can weaken it.

Restoring credibility therefore requires concrete changes.

Washington must clearly explain its security commitments and follow through. If policy changes are necessary, allies deserve consultation and a coherent explanation.

It must respect the sovereignty of its partners. A country asking others to resist coercion must apply that principle consistently in its own dealings.

It must set clear objectives before using force and explain how military action supports a sustainable political outcome. Announcing victory is easy; building conditions that endure is the real test.

And it must protect democratic institutions at home. The authority to lead the free world rests partly on the example America sets through constitutional government, accountability and respect for liberty.

Congress also has a responsibility. Through oversight, legislation and its constitutional powers, it should help ensure that national commitments serve enduring American interests. Credibility must belong to the country, not to one individual.

America still possesses extraordinary strengths. But economic and military power cannot purchase trust on demand. Trust accumulates through conduct and can disappear when promises lose their meaning.

The challenge is urgent because allies can adapt to uncertainty. Once they reorganize their security around the expectation of an unreliable America, restoring confidence becomes much harder.

If Trump wants the world to believe that America is back, he must give it reasons to trust America again.

America’s strategic credibility is on the line. Its leadership will be restored when its word becomes dependable.