Hezbollah raises $40 million per month through illicit activities and state funds, report

A U.S. source reportedly told Al Arabiya that Hezbollah raises $40 million every month through illicit activities and state funds

The U.S. emphasizes that cracking down on drug networks is critical to disrupting Hezbollah’s funding.

Historically, Hezbollah has been heavily involved in the regional production and export of hashish and marijuana from Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, as well as global cocaine and Captagon trade networks operating via symbiotic cartels in Latin America, West Africa, and Europe

Western intelligence agencies, think tanks, and law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the illicit global trade of Captagon—a highly addictive amphetamine popular in the Middle East—has generated billions of dollars annually for Hezbollah

While the former Syrian regime under Bashar al-Assad acted as the primary manufacturing and operational hub, Hezbollah has served as a critical partner, enabler, and beneficiary of this multi-billion-dollar narco-economy

In October 2026, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters that Hezbollah received $200 million in cash from Iran in September 2026.

According to those sources, the money was meant to provide initial payments of $3,000 to roughly 50,000 displaced Lebanese families following the conflict with Israel.

Sources close to Hezbollah later claimed the actual amount even exceeded $200 million, noting that intermediaries charged a steep 20% commission due to tight sanctions

The U.S. government has strongly disputed reports that Iran successfully transferred $200 million in cash to Hezbollah, stating that the funds “do not exist” and dismissing the claims as a face-saving narrative by the group

The U.S. Treasury officials emphasized that Tehran is facing severe financial strains and a tightening economic chokehold on its oil exports, arguing that Iran lacks the liquid funds to execute such massive cash injections for its regional proxies

The U.S. officials also told Al Arabiya the US is ready to discuss serious measures to disarm Hezbollah and cut off these financial networks, noting that cracking down on drug and smuggling networks is key to breaking the group’s financial grip.

Ya Libnan/ News Agencies