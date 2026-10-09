Trump misses the Nobel again

Cartoon Judge Navi Pillay after winning the Nobel Peace prize and president Trump . So close to the medal. Still short of the honor

Navi Pillay joked about sharing her prize with Trump. María Corina Machado actually handed him her medal—and still found herself on the sidelines.

By Vlad Green, Opinion

Donald Trump has missed the Nobel Peace Prize again. This time, the winner supplied her own punchline.

On October 9, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 prize to South African jurist Navi Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Hearing the news at a legal gathering in Nuremberg, Germany, she told the applauding audience: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

It was a joke. But recent history gave it an unusually sharp edge.

María Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader and the 2025 laureate, went considerably further. On January 15, she handed Trump her actual Nobel medal at the White House, presenting it as recognition of his contribution to Venezuela’s freedom after American forces captured Nicolás Maduro.

Trump accepted the medal. The democratic cause represented by its original owner received a considerably less enthusiastic embrace.

Before the meeting, Trump had already questioned Machado’s support and standing inside Venezuela. His administration had chosen to work with Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice president, who became the country’s interim leader. The medal presentation did not reverse that approach: the White House said his assessment of Machado remained unchanged.

The distinction matters. Machado was sidelined before she gave him the medal, and the gesture did not secure the political backing she sought. There is no need to invent a punishment imposed afterward. The documented sequence is revealing enough.

By September, the contrast had become harder to ignore. Reuters reported that Machado had made three unsuccessful attempts to return to Venezuela while Trump met Rodríguez in New York. The report also said American officials had privately urged Machado to postpone her return and opposed her efforts to re-enter the country, according to people familiar with the matter. It did not establish who blocked each attempted journey.

The woman honored for resisting dictatorship remained outside her country. The former deputy of the dictator was meeting the American president.

That is quite a return on a gold medal.

Machado deserved support for Venezuelans’ democratic rights regardless of whether she gave Trump anything. Her gift created no entitlement to the presidency; Venezuela’s leadership belongs to Venezuelan voters. But it did expose an uncomfortable gap between accepting a symbol of gratitude and supporting the democratic principles that made its owner a Nobel laureate.

There is also a small technical problem with Trump’s trophy collection: possessing a Nobel medal does not make someone a Nobel laureate.

The Nobel authorities have explained that a recipient may give away the physical medal, but the honor remains attached to the person chosen by the committee. Machado remains the 2025 winner. Trump did not acquire her place in Nobel history along with the frame.

Pillay’s joke therefore had two audiences: those amused by Trump’s appetite for the award, and those who remembered what happened when another winner tried to satisfy it.

The more serious message came from the committee itself. Its explanation for honoring Pillay emphasized accountability for atrocities and the importance of international law at a time when legal institutions face political attacks.

It would be an overstatement to claim that the committee formally issued a verdict on Trump. It selected Pillay and explained why. But readers can judge the contrast between a career devoted to holding power accountable and a political style that repeatedly demands recognition for itself.

Any American president who helps end a war deserves credit. The test is whether civilians are safer, agreements endure, democratic rights are protected and peace survives beyond the announcement.

A prize should follow those achievements. It cannot substitute for them.

Pillay can keep the joke. Machado’s experience supplies the lesson.

Mr. President, the road to Oslo runs through lasting peace. There is no shortcut through somebody else’s medal.