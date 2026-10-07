U.K. and U.S. embassies warn nationals in Saudi Arabia of ongoing threat of missile and drone attacks

Saudi Arabia: major fire at world’s largest oil refinery after attack –

The British and U.S. embassy in Riyadh have instructed their nationals to follow instructions from Saudi authorities amid ongoing Houthi attacks.

“Saudi Arabia continues to experience missile and drone attacks, targeting cities, airports, military sites and energy infrastructure,” the British embassy wrote in a post on X. “We encourage British nationals … to follow instructions from local authorities.”

The U.S. embassy said in a statement that due to the “potential for aerial drone or missile attacks on Saudi Arabia,” it “strongly encourages all U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense.”

Fighting has raged across parts of Yemen and Saudi Arabia in recent days. Over the weekend, the Saudi-backed Yemeni government vowed to take back all property in the hands of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, some of which has been under their control for over a decade.

The Houthis stormed Yemen’s Red Sea coast in recent weeks, claiming control over the strategic Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint. The Yemeni government has claimed to have taken back the Red Sea port city of Mokha and other strategic territory, but both sides have a history of exaggerating their gains.

The French news agency AFP reported Tuesday that fighting across Yemen had killed more than 270 Saudi-backed government troops and Iran-backed Houthi fighters over the past day, citing sources on both sides.

CBS