Lebanon and Israeli peace talks scheduled to resume October 20 in Florida,

US-mediated peace talks between Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to resume on October 20, 2026, in Florida, following previous rounds that led to a June 26 framework agreement aimed at disarming Hezbollah and securing an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon,

Delegations are set to meet in Florida on October 20, 2026, after previous sessions were postponed in September.

Prior Agreements: A trilateral framework was signed on June 26, 2026, outlining the progressive withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to oversee the disarmament of non-state armed groups in southern Lebanon.

Sticking Points: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that Lebanon will not concede any territory, while Israeli officials maintain that military presence will continue until the threat from Hezbollah is neutralized.

Hezbollah’s Stance: Hezbollah leadership has tied any discussion on arms exclusivity to a complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, which is the largest christian party in Lebanon called on Monday for dismantling the Iran backed group and asserted that “a genuine state cannot exist in Lebanon without dismantling the militant group .