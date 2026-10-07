Iran missed ‘multiple’ chances for nuclear deal, Rubio says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Iran has passed up “multiple” chances to reach a deal on its nuclear program, as talks between Washington and Tehran over a lasting Middle East peace agreement remain stalled.

“Iran has failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities to reach agreement with us on nuclear program,” Rubio said during a visit to Greece.

Curtailment of Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains a critical part of U.S. demands, as efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire agreement between the two sides remain fruitless.

Rubio’s remarks follow comments by Vice President J.D. Vance, who told Reuters earlier this week that any agreement to resolve the seven-month conflict must include a commitment by Iran to a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment.

President Donald Trump last week denied reports that he had pitched sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for nuclear concessions.

The absence of any agreement has seen Iran ramp up attacks on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, where vessels now rely on U.S. military protection to navigate the critical waterway.

Energy prices moved higher on Wednesday, following two separate attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on airports in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 0.64% to $101.23, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 0.21% to $89.63.

CNBC