Geagea calls for dismantling Hezbollah, says this is a priority for the majority of the Lebanese people

Geagea calls for dismantling Hezbollah , says this is a Lebanese demand

Geagea says that dismantling Hezbollah in lebanon is a necessity and called for linking US Aid to the Lebanese army to its performance in implementing the Framework agreement

Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, stated that “dismantling Hezbollah is a necessity,” asserting that “a genuine state cannot exist in Lebanon without dismantling the Iran backed. militant group .”

In response to a question, he confirmed his support for linking US aid to the Lebanese Army to its performance regarding the implementation of the “Framework Agreement.”

He made these remarks during a discussion organized by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, titled “How to End the Cycle of War in Lebanon and Build a Sovereign State.”

Geagea rejected the notion that “dismantling Hezbollah is merely a response to external demands,” noting that “many believe the Lebanese government is required to do so because the United States, Arab nations, and Israel are demanding it.” He maintained that the issue is “a priority for the majority of the Lebanese people above all else.”

Geagea criticized the approach of certain Lebanese officials, stating that they believe the “Hezbollah” problem will be resolved either through a US-Iran agreement or via Israeli actions, and therefore question the utility of confronting the group.

ELNASHRA