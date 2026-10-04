Saudis plan major offensive against the Houthis, Axios

A view of Bab al-Mandeb Strait after it was captured by fighters of Yemen’s Houthi group on September 09, 2026 in Taiz, Yemen. Photo: Handout by Houthi Media Center via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia and Yemeni government forces are planning a major counteroffensive against Iran-backed Houthis in the coming days — an effort to push them away from areas on the Red Sea coast that control the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb, two U.S. officials say.

For the second time in recent weeks, the U.S. rebuffed Saudi pleas to join the operation and conduct airstrikes. But U.S. officials say that could change if the operation runs into problems.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is a vital artery for global trade and Saudi oil exports. Control over it gives the Houthis and their Iranian backer a powerful new point of leverage over the U.S., its Gulf allies and the world economy.

Driving the news: In recent weeks, the Houthis took over key areas of the southern Red Sea coast that control the strait. They also increased missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. The Saudis retaliated with airstrikes against Houthi targets.