Trump says “Iran is not doing well” as his top national security aides met secretly at Camp David

File: Vice President JD Vance headed the secret Camp David meting that discussed Iran and the Saudi -Houthi war

President Trump’s top cabinet members huddled for hours at Camp David on Friday to discuss next steps in the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, three U.S. officials told Axios.

Why it matters: The highly unusual meeting was not announced by the Trump administration. The last time a similar meeting took place was in June 2025, just days before Israel went to war against Iran.

Vice President Vance chaired the meeting, the officials said.

Among the other participants were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA director John Ratcliffe and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

“Things were decided or at least deeply discussed,” one of the officials said, referring to the crisis in the Middle East.

The White House declined to comment.

With negotiations stalled, President Trump is considering resuming major combat operations in Iran.

“Now I have to make a decision: either Iran signs the deal, or it won’t exist any longer,” he said on Thursday.

At the same time, Trump is being asked to join Saudi Arabia’s planned offensive against the Houthis in Yemen.

The Saudis are urging the president to conduct airstrikes against the Houthis. Trump has been leaning against it, but U.S. officials say he could change his mind.

On Friday afternoon, while his advisers were at Camp David, Trump was asked by reporters what his next move on Iran will be.