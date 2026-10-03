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“FlyDubai cockpit attack is a ‘dangerous terrorist act’, says UAE presidential adviser  

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Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, officially labeled the flydubai cockpit attack a “dangerous terrorist act”

He made the statement on October 2, 2026, while publicly praising the flight’s captain, Smit Machchhar, as a “true hero” for averting an imminent catastrophe.

Recognizing the Heroism: Gargash emphasized that Captain Machchhar embodied “the meaning of courage and responsibility” by fighting back against his co-pilot despite being stabbed multiple times, successfully unlocking the cockpit door to allow passengers to intervene

Rejecting Misinformation: Gargash explicitly warned the public against adopting “simplistic interpretations” or promoting “conspiracy theories” while multinational investigations into the Omani co-pilot’s motives are underway.

With this statement, Gargash became the first senior Emirati official to publicly characterize the mid-air attack on the Tel Aviv-bound flight as an act of terrorism

News Agencies

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