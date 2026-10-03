“FlyDubai cockpit attack is a ‘dangerous terrorist act’, says UAE presidential adviser  

Anwar Gargash , the diplomatic adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, officially labeled the flydubai cockpit attack a “dangerous terrorist act”.

He made the statement on October 2, 2026, while publicly praising the flight’s captain, Smit Machchhar, as a “true hero” for averting an imminent catastrophe.

يستحق الطيار الهندي في "فلاي دبي" سميت ماتشهار كل التقدير، فقد جسّد في مواجهة عمل ارهابي خطير وكارثة محتملة معنى الشجاعة والمسؤولية. مهنيته وحسّه الأخلاقي في أحلك الظروف يجعلان منه بطلاً حقيقياً.



بعيدا عن الاختزال السهل لما جرى أو تبني وترويج نظريات المؤامرة، تبقى اليقظة… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) October 2, 2026

Recognizing the Heroism: Gargash emphasized that Captain Machchhar embodied “the meaning of courage and responsibility” by fighting back against his co-pilot despite being stabbed multiple times, successfully unlocking the cockpit door to allow passengers to intervene

Rejecting Misinformation: Gargash explicitly warned the public against adopting “simplistic interpretations” or promoting “conspiracy theories” while multinational investigations into the Omani co-pilot’s motives are underway.

With this statement, Gargash became the first senior Emirati official to publicly characterize the mid-air attack on the Tel Aviv-bound flight as an act of terrorism

News Agencies