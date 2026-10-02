Netanyahu: Omani co-pilot of FlyDubai went through Islamic radicalization

Photo- Smit Machchhar, the Captain of the Fly Dubai plane that was stabbed by the co pilot inside the cockpit
The initial investigation into the attempted hijacking of the FlyDubai flight from the UAE to Israel found that the co-pilot went through religious Islamic radicalization in recent months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News Thursday.
Why it matters: Netanyahu’s remarks, confirmed by an Israeli intelligence official and people who worked with the co-pilot, strengthen the possibility that the incident was a terrorist attack.
The investigation is being led by the Saudi security services, which have been interrogating the co-pilot who allegedly attacked the other pilot while the plane was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
- The United Arab Emirates has formed a team to investigate the incident. “The investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction,” a spokeswoman for Emirati Foreign Minister Afra Alhameli said in a statement.
- An Israeli intelligence official said the Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies are also investigating.
- “The Omani co-pilot went through a process of religious radicalization in recent years. We don’t know yet if he is a ‘lone wolf’ or whether he was sent by someone to conduct an attack,” the official said.
- On Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 16 reported testimony of another FlyDubai pilot who knew the Omani co-pilot.
- According to the report, the co-pilot worked for the company for only eight months and was more religiously observant than most of his co-workers.
- President Trump told reporters Thursday he has reason to believe Iran was involved in the foiled hijacking. “Based on what I’m hearing is yes, but we’re working on it right now,” he said.
- Israeli officials say they currently don’t have indications of Iranian involvement, but they haven’t ruled it out.
- The Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement that UAE officials took part in the interrogation of the pilot and co-pilot. Both have been transferred to the UAE for further interrogation, per the statement.
- One of the things that will be investigated is how an Omani national was assigned as a pilot on a flight to Israel.
- According to security protocols agreed to by the UAE and Israel, crew members from countries that don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel can’t serve on flights to Israel.
Here is what we know
A FlyDubai flight bound for Israel erupted into chaos after the copilot stabbed the pilot and sent the plane spiraling thousands of feet.
The midair emergency triggered a multinational security response, but key details about what happened inside the cockpit remained unclear.
The latest: FlyDubai said in a statement Wednesday to Axios that flights to and from Israel will be suspended while an investigation continues.
- “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” the airline said. “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement Wednesday that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
- It happened, he said, after one of the pilots made a violent attempt to control the plane and crash it.
- The alleged assailant was arrested after the plane landed, Netanyahu said, and all passengers survived.
- The passengers have now safely landed in Israel.
- By the numbers: The Tel Aviv-bound plane left the United Arab Emirates on Sept. 30, per FlightAware.
- Data from flight tracking service Flightradar24 shows that the plane hit the emergency signal, then the unlawful interference alarm and then an emergency signal again.
- The plane dropped more than 17,000 feet in altitude during this time, the data shows.
- The emergency warnings prompted Israel to send fighter jets toward the aircraft, AP reports. They turned away before the plane landed.
- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the incident “an attempted jihadist terror attack” that was only stopped by “the heroism of several Israeli passengers,” per multiple reports.
- Katz said the passengers broke into the cockpit, took down the pilot and returned control to crew members who were still on the plane.
- The Saudi-company Cluster2, which manages the country’s airports, said in a statement that the flight’s captain and first officer were being treated for injuries at the hospital.
- “The relevant authorities are conducting the necessary investigations into the incident,” the airport said.
- Passengers described frightening moments on board, telling the New York Times they feared the aircraft was about to crash.
- What we don’t know
- Major questions remain about the cockpit incident, including the motive.
- CBS reports that an Israeli security official said the incident may have resembled the Sept. 11 attacks. But the desired outcome of the incident remains unclear.
- It’s also unclear if the pilot was working alone, the official told CBS.
- There are also conflicting reports about what happened inside the cockpit and why the plane suddenly plunged.
- Some reports say the co-pilot attacked the pilot, while others suggest there was a fight between them.
- It’s also unclear who landed the plane and how passengers got involved.
- Many reports agree that passengers intervened and took control of the flight, only to give it back to the crew.
- President Trump said he heard that a plumber helped stop the attacker and flew the plane. “I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story I got from Bibi,” he said, referring to Netanyahu.
- Video footage reviewed by AP shows passengers guarding the cockpit. According to AP, Israeli security personnel and air marshals intervened, but their identities have not been disclosed.
- A FlyDubai spokesperson said in a statement that the crew members themselves secured the aircraft. It’s also unclear how many passengers got involved.
- It’s unclear how the weapon got aboard, too.
- Netanyahu says one pilot stabbed another, but authorities have not publicly identified the weapon or explained how it was brought aboard the aircraft.
- Axios