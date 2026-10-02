Netanyahu: Omani co-pilot of FlyDubai went through Islamic radicalization

Photo- Smit Machchhar, the Captain of the Fly Dubai plane that was stabbed by the co pilot inside the cockpit

The initial investigation into the attempted hijacking of the FlyDubai flight from the UAE to Israel found that the co-pilot went through religious Islamic radicalization in recent months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News Thursday.

Why it matters: Netanyahu’s remarks, confirmed by an Israeli intelligence official and people who worked with the co-pilot, strengthen the possibility that the incident was a terrorist attack.

The investigation is being led by the Saudi security services, which have been interrogating the co-pilot who allegedly attacked the other pilot while the plane was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The United Arab Emirates has formed a team to investigate the incident. “The investigation includes examining all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including any possible connection to terrorist activity or intent, and whether it involved prior planning or direction,” a spokeswoman for Emirati Foreign Minister Afra Alhameli said in a statement.

An Israeli intelligence official said the Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies are also investigating.

“The Omani co-pilot went through a process of religious radicalization in recent years. We don’t know yet if he is a ‘lone wolf’ or whether he was sent by someone to conduct an attack,” the official said.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 16 reported testimony of another FlyDubai pilot who knew the Omani co-pilot.

According to the report, the co-pilot worked for the company for only eight months and was more religiously observant than most of his co-workers.

President Trump told reporters Thursday he has reason to believe Iran was involved in the foiled hijacking. “Based on what I’m hearing is yes, but we’re working on it right now,” he said.

Israeli officials say they currently don’t have indications of Iranian involvement, but they haven’t ruled it out.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said in a statement that UAE officials took part in the interrogation of the pilot and co-pilot. Both have been transferred to the UAE for further interrogation, per the statement.

One of the things that will be investigated is how an Omani national was assigned as a pilot on a flight to Israel.

According to security protocols agreed to by the UAE and Israel, crew members from countries that don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel can’t serve on flights to Israel.

Here is what we know

A FlyDubai flight bound for Israel erupted into chaos after the copilot stabbed the pilot and sent the plane spiraling thousands of feet.

The midair emergency triggered a multinational security response, but key details about what happened inside the cockpit remained unclear.

The latest: FlyDubai said in a statement Wednesday to Axios that flights to and from Israel will be suspended while an investigation continues.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority,” the airline said. “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement Wednesday that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.