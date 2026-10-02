Live Updates: Trump vows Iran war will end “right after the election” or sooner, says “Iran is ready to fold up”

Elnaz Shakerdoust, a prominent Iranian actress, has been sentenced to one year in prison for her support of anti-government protesters.

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The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Group are heading for the Middle East, a U.S. official told CBS News. When they arrive, the U.S. could have three aircraft carrier groups, with around 20,000 forces, in the region.

President Trump said European leaders agreed on Friday to release a “massive amount” of their diesel oil stockpiles to alleviate high prices, following an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. The news came as a vessel was struck transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday afternoon.

“I’m ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended,” Mr. Trump said Thursday, insisting that Iran’s ruling theocracy “is ready to fold up,” and that he believes the U.S. will win the seven-month war “right after the election,” if not before the U.S. midterms in early November.

A prominent Iranian actress has been sentenced to one year in prison in Iran for her support of protesters killed during a bloody crackdown on anti-government rallies in January . Her current whereabouts remain unknown.

Iran sentences leading actress who denounced protest crackdown

A leading Iranian actress has been sentenced to one year in prison in Iran for her support of protesters killed during a bloody crackdown on anti-government rallies in January, a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization said Friday.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, who acted in dozens of films over a two-decade career, said in February she would never perform in the country again after the authorities killed thousands in a crackdown on nationwide protests.

The actress’ sentence, which also includes a two-year ban on political, artistic and online activities, was upheld on appeal, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency NGO and the independent outlet Emtedad, which spoke with the actress’ lawyer.

Shakerdoust’s current whereabouts remain unknown.



Tanker hit by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, U.K. navy agency says

The U.K. navy’s Maritime Trade Operations center said a tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile Friday afternoon as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz to leave the Persian Gulf.

In a statement, UKMTO, said the impact caused “a small fire and blackout onboard,” but the fire was extinguished and the vessel continued on its way, with “no reported casualties or environmental impact.”

At least four vessels have been hit by unknown projectiles this week in and around the strait, according to UKTMO, but analysts say the Gulf’s energy producers are making more use of alternative routes as Iran continues threatening maritime traffic.

Maritime data firm Kpler said earlier this week those alternate export routes had helped restore energy exports from the Persian Gulf to near prewar levels.

The routes include shipping lanes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, as well as a pipeline through the United Arab Emirates that effectively bypasses the strait, and a U.S.-protected route through the waterway.

About 21.8 million barrels per day of crude and fuel products made from crude are being shipped weekly, on average, compared to the prewar baseline of 23.3 million barrels per day, Kpler said.

“We are getting closer to the norm, we are not at pre-conflict levels, but we are getting close to there,” said Matt Smith, Kpler’s director of commodity research.



Yemen violence has displaced more than 145,000 people, U.N. says

Ongoing hostilities in Yemen have now displaced over 145,000, the United Nations Population Fund said Friday, with displaced women and girls facing the gravest risks.

Around 35,000 women “of childbearing age” and more than 3,200 pregnant women are among the displaced, according to the UNPFA.

“UNFPA partners have reported several instances of pregnant women giving birth on the roadside while fleeing hostilities, without skilled assistance and amid life-threatening delays in reaching comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care,” the agency said in a statement.

Nine health facilities in the governorates affected by the conflict in the west of Yemen have reportedly been destroyed or can no longer operate, the UNFPA said, while eight more have suspended services.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis accused the rebels on Thursday of attacking an electricity distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina, home to the second-most holy site in Islam.

Intense fighting between both sides near the Red Sea saw 80 combatants killed over the past day alone, sources on both sides told the French news agency AFP on Friday.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the USS Makin Island Amphibious Group are heading for the Middle East, a U.S. official told CBS News. When they arrive, the U.S. could have three aircraft carrier groups, with around 20,000 forces, in the region.

President Trump said European leaders agreed on Friday to release a “massive amount” of their diesel oil stockpiles to alleviate high prices, following an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. The news came as a vessel was struck transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday afternoon.

“I’m ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended,” Mr. Trump said Thursday, insisting that Iran’s ruling theocracy “is ready to fold up,” and that he believes the U.S. will win the seven-month war “right after the election,” if not before the U.S. midterms in early November.



Iran sentences leading actress who denounced protest crackdown

A leading Iranian actress has been sentenced to one year in prison in Iran for her support of protesters killed during a bloody crackdown on anti-government rallies in January, a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization said Friday.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, who acted in dozens of films over a two-decade career, said in February she would never perform in the country again after the authorities killed thousands in a crackdown on nationwide protests.

The actress’ sentence, which also includes a two-year ban on political, artistic and online activities, was upheld on appeal, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency NGO and the independent outlet Emtedad, which spoke with the actress’ lawyer.

Shakerdoust’s current whereabouts remain unknown

Rubio held call with Jordanian king about situation in Middle East

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Friday to discuss the conflicts in the Middle East, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The readout on the call is light on specifics, but said the two spoke about “a range of bilateral and regional issues, including implementing the Trilateral Framework in Lebanon, disarming Hizballah, and promoting stability in Syria.”

“Secretary Rubio thanked King Abdullah for Jordan’s steadfast role in advancing regional security,” the statement added.

Jordan has long been an ally of the United States in the Middle East. Iran has repeatedly targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which houses American troops and airplanes. In July, three U.S. soldiers were killed in a strike on the base.

In September, a strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base damaged several U.S. war planes.

Iran has continued to threaten strikes against any country that hosts the U.S. military in the Middle East.

Tanker hit by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, U.K. navy agency says

The U.K. navy’s Maritime Trade Operations center said a tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile Friday afternoon as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz to leave the Persian Gulf.

In a statement, UKMTO, said the impact caused “a small fire and blackout onboard,” but the fire was extinguished and the vessel continued on its way, with “no reported casualties or environmental impact.”

At least four vessels have been hit by unknown projectiles this week in and around the strait, according to UKTMO, but analysts say the Gulf’s energy producers are making more use of alternative routes as Iran continues threatening maritime traffic.

Maritime data firm Kpler said earlier this week those alternate export routes had helped restore energy exports from the Persian Gulf to near prewar levels.

The routes include shipping lanes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, as well as a pipeline through the United Arab Emirates that effectively bypasses the strait, and a U.S.-protected route through the waterway.

About 21.8 million barrels per day of crude and fuel products made from crude are being shipped weekly, on average, compared to the prewar baseline of 23.3 million barrels per day, Kpler said.

“We are getting closer to the norm, we are not at pre-conflict levels, but we are getting close to there,” said Matt Smith, Kpler’s director of commodity research.

Trump says Europe has agreed to release “massive amount” of diesel oil from stockpiles

President Trump said European leaders have agreed to release a “massive amount” of their diesel oil stockpiles to alleviate high prices, following an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.

A G7 video conference convened Friday morning to discuss fuel supply and prices, after a call overnight between French President Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Trump. After that meeting, Mr. Trump said Europe would release diesel oil from its stockpiles, beginning “immediately.”

“Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

A joint statement from G7 leaders released by the Élysée Palace in Paris confirmed a “coordinated release” of 100 million barrels that is to begin immediately and will take place over a four-month period. This will include a “front-loaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners,” the statement said.

The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the U.S., including the European Union as a non-enumerated member.

A White House official said Mr. Trump spoke with Macron last night and with the G7 leaders this morning to negotiate the release of European diesel stockpiles.

Iranian official mocks Trump: “You can win every day in your own imagination”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, mocked President Trump in a post on X on Friday, calling him “the worst president in American history.”

“After one failure after another, the worst president in American history just keeps talking,” Rezaei wrote, “and now his words have even outrun his own fantasies.”

“You can win every day in your own imagination,” he said. “But reality is shaped by Iran — by its people, its soldiers, and its missiles.”

The president said Thursday he was “ensuring that Iran will be very quickly ended,” insisting that Iran’s ruling theocracy “is ready to fold up,” and he believes the U.S. will win the seven-month war “right after the election,” if not before the U.S. midterms in early November.

Yemen violence has displaced more than 145,000 people, U.N. says

Ongoing hostilities in Yemen have now displaced over 145,000, the United Nations Population Fund said Friday, with displaced women and girls facing the gravest risks.

Around 35,000 women “of childbearing age” and more than 3,200 pregnant women are among the displaced, according to the UNPFA.

“UNFPA partners have reported several instances of pregnant women giving birth on the roadside while fleeing hostilities, without skilled assistance and amid life-threatening delays in reaching comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care,” the agency said in a statement.

Nine health facilities in the governorates affected by the conflict in the west of Yemen have reportedly been destroyed or can no longer operate, the UNFPA said, while eight more have suspended services.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis accused the rebels on Thursday of attacking an electricity distribution station in the Saudi city of Medina, home to the second-most holy site in Islam.

Intense fighting between both sides near the Red Sea saw 80 combatants killed over the past day alone, sources on both sides told the French news agency AFP on Friday.

By Frank Andrews, Khaled Wassef

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10:17 AM

80 combatants reportedly killed as Houthis battle for ground near Yemen’s Red Sea coast

Intense fighting between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed forces over territory near a waterway that is crucial to global energy flows saw 80 combatants killed over the past day alone, sources on both sides told the French news agency AFP on Friday.

Fighting near the Red Sea coast in Taiz province has raged since the Houthis launched a lightning offensive weeks ago against Yemen’s internationally-recognized, Saudi-backed government.

The Houthis have seized control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast, including territory along the the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern gateway to the sea and thus a crucial chokepoint not only for Saudi energy exports, but for global shipping as a whole.

According to Houthi military sources, at least 55 anti-government fighters have been killed over the past 24 hours in fighting against government troops in the Taiz area. Government sources meanwhile told AFP that 26 troops on that side had been killed.

Fighting around Taiz is raging on several fronts, including in highlands overlooking the coastal areas seized in recent weeks by the Houthis. The rebels have yet to wrest control of Taiz city, however, which is Yemen’s third-largest after Sanaa and Aden.

The U.N.’s special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grunberg, said Thursday he was alarmed by developments in Taiz, adding that the Houthis’ operations pose “grave risks to the civilian population.”

CBS