Lebanon urges US to increase pressure on Israel to end its operations in the south

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on the United States to increase pressure on Israel to implement the agreements and halt operations in southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities are also requesting continued support for the armed forces and say they intend to pursue economic, financial and judicial reforms, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun (3rd R) poses for a photo as he receives U.S. Congress members Darin LaHood (3rd L) and Josh Gottheimer (2nd R), along with their accompanying delegation, at Baabda Palace, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on September 28, 2026. Lebanese Presidency / Handout / AnadoluNo Use USA No use UK No use Canada No use France No use Japan No use Italy No use Australia No use Spain No use Belgium No use Korea No use South Africa No use Hong Kong No use New Zealand No use Turkey

Statements by Aoun and Berri

Aoun discussed the situation with US House of Representatives members Darin LaHood and Josh Gottheimer. According to the president’s office, he stressed the importance of Washington pressuring Israel to implement the framework agreement reached during Lebanese-American-Israeli talks in Washington.

The president said Lebanon is adhering to the agreement, while Israel, he said, is disregarding its provisions. Aoun called for an end to demolition, bulldozing and destructive work in southern villages that, according to him, are occupied by Israel. He also called for speeding up the return of Lebanese prisoners, resolving disputed issues along the Blue Line, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory simultaneously with the deployment of the Lebanese army to the internationally recognized southern border.

Berri said Israel’s failure to fulfill its commitments under the agreements concluded to end the war is the main obstacle to their implementation. He also noted that the US administration and President Donald Trump, in his view, are capable of influencing Israel to halt military operations in Lebanon.

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Army, UNIFIL and reforms

Aoun said it is necessary to provide the Lebanese army with resources to combat terrorism and smuggling, guard the borders, protect institutions and maintain civil peace. LaHood, for his part, confirmed the continuation of US assistance to Lebanon and its army, including military aid approved by Congress.

Berri supported assistance to the army but warned against not renewing the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL. At a separate meeting with a British military delegation, he stressed the importance of preserving the UN umbrella and flag for any forces that would assist the Lebanese army after Israel withdraws its troops from Lebanese territory.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed banking and financial reforms, negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, and cooperation with the World Bank with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington. During a meeting with young Lebanese people in Washington, he said that building the state requires the full extension of state authority across the entire country and cannot take place with two armies and two decision-making centers.

Source: Ashram Al Awsat